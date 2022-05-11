Annika Worth is Being of Service with Hilton Garden Inn Taman Palem

“Many years ago, I worked in an exclusive property in Australia that supported the ‘Make a Wish’ foundation, a children’s charity organisation that creates life-changing wishes for children ages 3-18 years old with critical illnesses,” shared Annika Worth.

“I felt so privileged to be able to meet and grant wishes by delivering exceptional experiences for those children and their families. I will cherish them my entire life; the feeling of heartfelt goodness that you experience and the pure pleasure of seeing the joy on their faces,” she sweetly smiled.

An unforgettable memory such as this has inspired Annika Worth to continue to be of service to others. As years have passed by, Worth is currently the only female General Manager for Hilton in Indonesia. “I feel confident that with the growth of the brand’s portfolio in the coming few years, we will see more female leaders,” she explained.

This appreciation wouldn’t have occurred if it wasn’t for Worth’s strong urge to challenge her professional capabilities at the beginning of 2020. She knew what needed to be done – make a major move to Southeast Asia. Worth was thrilled to expand herself in a gateway city like Jakarta, stretching away from her past endeavours managing hotels in resort locations.

“I am really enjoying my time in Indonesia,” she conveyed. “Indonesians, for me, have a genuine sincerity. That’s why I chose to have a career here.”

Worth had been part of the Hilton family and has built her career with the brand for over 12 years. “Hilton is a fantastic brand that promotes inclusion and diversity in the workplace and provides equal training and development opportunities for all their team members,” Worth revealed, regarding her “pride in the diverse opportunities Hilton offers team members – from advancing careers to experiencing different cultures” on Hilton Recognition.

She’s come a long way since her first challenge with the brand in her homeland, Australia. The Melbourne native studied travel and tourism in the UK and then returned to Australia where she started her hotelier career on the Gold Coast, Queensland. Over the next 15 years, Worth gained experience in various sectors, namely food and beverage, room division, sales and marketing, as well as revenue management.

One year, precisely in 2007, Worth relocated to another country dubbed “down under” – New Zealand. She secured the opportunity to be part of the pre-opening team of the cluster properties of the Hilton and the DoubleTree by Hilton in Queenstown. Then, she completed Hilton’s General Manager Leadership and Women in Leadership programmes, opening the door of opportunity to become the Hotel Manager of the Hilton Lake Taupo.

In her current role as the General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem has nurtured a sense of responsibility to share her experience with her team members, ensuring that they have exciting and interesting careers in hospitality. “I’m looking forward to making sure that all of our team members can deliver the Hilton Garden Inn Promise to all guests,” said Worth, noting her role. The Hilton Garden Inn Promise is the hotel’s goal to make guests’ stay better and brighter.

Hilton Garden Inn Jakarta Taman Palem, to Worth, is “the perfect place for guests to enjoy modern accommodation and facilities that are complemented by the warm hospitality they receive at every one of our hotels delivered by our team members.” The HGI is one of Hilton’s focus service brands. Worth explained that service is their number one priority, delivering a great product at a good price. “We reckon we do that really well,” she added.

The hotel has 168 rooms available. Worth would like guests to remember they can opt for varieties of room sizes, ranging from 24 sqm space for a guestroom up to 61 sqm for suites. Aside from those are the King Family Suites; ideal for travellers with young families who can enjoy the separate bedroom curated specially for kids and fitted with a vibrant bed frame and play furniture.

Direct access to the toll towards Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is highly supported by the hotel’s strategic location in the heart of West Jakarta. Merely a 20-minute drive upon landing has become one of the hotel’s selling points, appealing fondly to business travellers who need the flexibility of access. Leisure guests are not forgotten since family staycations are splendidly accommodated. The hotel is connected to Green Sedayu Mall, which features a range of retail outlets, restaurants, bars, and entertainment options.

Regardless of the agenda, Worth recommended aspiring hotel guests follow her version of a to-do list:

“Worry less while enjoying breakfast. Guests are free to choose from the ‘cooked to order’ menu or enjoy the buffet, or perhaps both! All the foods are made fresh just for the guests. Time for a workout? Our fitness centre is located on the fifth floor.

“Spare some time at the outdoor and pool areas. Take as many Instagrammable pictures with Jakarta’s city skyline as the backdrop as possible. Most of all, sleep well in our comfortable hotel rooms with fluffy pillows and soft duvets,” she shared.

Worth anticipates domestic as well as international travel will increase noting that Indonesia continues to loosen border controls. Guests can enjoy the Foodie Staycation, a special room rate promotion inclusive of breakfast and an a la carte dinner at The Garden Grille & Bar restaurant for the time being.

The next six months will oversee the enhancement of the meeting and conference facilities through the Re-connect with Hilton program. “Soon, when people start having more meetings and gatherings again, we want to be part of that. We hope to bring families and companies back together here in Hilton, which they can experience through our meeting and wedding facilities,” she conveyed.

Being one of the international hotel chains located in the residential area prompts the hotel’s banquet facilities as excellent options to host weddings and other social events. A wedding package is specially presented starting from Rp87.5 million nett. “All you need to do is enjoy and relax on your wedding day because our professional wedding team can help you make your dream wedding come to life!” said Worth. Moreover, anyone scouting for a venue to host any social events may lock in the packages starting from Rp400,000 nett per person.

“If something isn’t just the way you like it, simply let any hotel members know, and we will make it right. Guaranteed,” she concluded.

Visit jakartatamanpalem.hiltongardeninn.com, call +62-21-22555050, or WhatsApp +6282123256081 (Reservation) or +6282123256079 (Duty Manager) for more details and to make reservations. Read more about Hilton Garden Inn at www.hgi.com or newsroom.hilton.com/hgi.