Gran Fiesta Latina – New Year’s Eve 2023 Tropical Celebration at Gran Melia Jakarta

Gran Melia Jakarta is inviting guests to celebrate an unforgettable New Year’s Eve with an authentic experience “GRAN FIESTA LATINA – TROPICAL CELEBRATION” to start 2023 full of energy.

Gran Fiesta Latina will be held at Gran Melia Jakarta on Saturday, 31st December 2022 and feature a special edition of the NYE buffet dinner with live music performances from a Latin band and DJ. Also, at Café Gran Via and Lobby Lounge, the culinary team offers a truly unforgettable buffet dining experience with a delicious selection of cuisine and specialities.

Primavera Latin Band and DJ Vee are going to enliven the festive night with their special performances. Primavera Band will play all favourite Latin hits and invite guests to enjoy the night and dance all night long. Meanwhile, DJ Vee is presenting the guests with the magic of celebrations and spinning the playlist with a flare of Latin music as well as other genres.

The New Year’s Eve dinner with the seating arrangement at Café Gran Via is priced at IDR 788,000 ++ per person and at Lobby Lounge at IDR 888,000 ++ per person. Guests may receive special benefits of up to a 20% discount for an early bird booking as well as for MeliaRewards members and reservations by using BCA/HSBC credit cards. Terms and conditions apply.

To enhance the experience, a room package offer is also available, starting from IDR 2,172,000 ++ with all inclusions for one person for one night stay with breakfast and an exclusive dinner at Gran Fiesta Latina.

To get more information about the offers and updates: