Urban Resort Mamaka By Ovolo Goes Full Throttle With Good Vibrations

Get Ready To Experience Something New And Fresh In The Iconic Kuta – Legian Area.

After the long wait, Ovolo Hotels is excited to announce the complete launch of MAMAKA by Ovolo, the first urban resort in Bali which brings good vibrations back to the Kuta-Legian area; this marks the first Ovolo property in Indonesia and the first outside of Hong Kong and Australia.

MAMAKA by Ovolo’s design concept is wonderfully created by Ara Design, taking the Ovolo DNA. Enriched with Balinese spirit by incorporating vibrant colours and natural elements, combined with sun rays to create an exhilaratingly simple yet warm atmosphere. The eclectically designed urban resort is perfectly located in the lively Kuta-Legian neighborhood, specifically on the famous Kuta beachfront.

Listed as the best sunset spot on the island, featuring entertainment destinations and shopping centers, and last but not least, Kuta beach’s renowned surf break. “Kuta is definitely in need of something new and fresh to attract more modern and lifestyle-oriented visitors to the area through vibrant colours, design, and a focus on details,” Ara Design said. They also added, “We are very honoured to work with Ovolo Group to help develop MAMAKA in Bali and deliver an innovative and inspiring design to the Kuta neighbourhood.”

Stepping into MAMAKA’s main lobby, the show-stopping 3D butterfly-shaped artwork by Punkmetender (his first-ever masterpiece in Indonesia), is showcased right above the entrance as well as in the guest lounge. Punkmetender, from Los Angeles, USA, created a new kind of mural installation, integrating three-dimensional butterfly shapes to portray a butterfly in mid-flight. This graceful action represents a connection on a spiritual and physical level. Romaine, the man behind the stage name of Punkmetender, said,

“I’m very thrilled to present my artworks throughout the public spaces of MAMAKA in Bali, inspired by the intersection of street art and high fashion.”

An Australian photojournalist, Jason Childs is one of the world’s top-notch surf photographers. A collection of his photographs, that he has taken throughout the years, can be found in each room. Showcasing his signature shots that focus on Balinese culture, the surfing scene and so much more.

Each level at MAMAKA by Ovolo offers a unique and extraordinary experience. The urban resort features 191 designed rooms and suites that showcase a lively and flawless design matched with interiors that elegantly echo the natural essence of Balinese culture. To juxtapose this, MAMAKA’s signature Swagger and Top Gun suites offer a private mini-bar with a well-equipped shaker, jigger, strainer, long bar spoon and more, inviting guests to be creative and concoct their own in-room cocktails.

Additionally, there are plenty of activities to do that the hotel offers. Presenting 24/7 access to the Wellness Zone, it features brand-new gym equipment from TRX, Boxing, the iconic balancing surfboard and so much more. This facility is not only for in-house guests, but non-residents can also enjoy the facility by signing up for a Gym Membership package. “We can’t wait to welcome back our guests and deliver the mind-blowing and unique experience in the Ovolo way,” said Joel Bartlett, General Manager of MAMAKA by Ovolo. He also added:

“MAMAKA’s perfect location on Kuta Beach brings a much-needed revamp to the area and we are here to bring back the good vibrations.”

MAMAKA’s location on Kuta Beach is very well-known to surfers, with its long stretch of golden sand and amazing sunsets. MAMAKA by Ovolo has proudly teamed up with Quiksilver Bali Surf Academy to provide the best surfing lessons to guests with the best ISA-certified coaches. The Eclectic Flavours at MAMAKA by Ovolo. When it comes to fulfilling your cravings, guests can savour in the next-level culinary scene at Street 32 Cocktail Bar & Eatery, serving up Pan Asian Street food-inspired fare, as well as perfectly hand-crafted beverages that will tantalise your tastebuds. Set within Street 32, One Pink Goat, also known as OPG coffee, brings the best locally sourced coffee beans and perfect blends to the Kuta-Legian strip. Showcasing the first contemporary-designed espresso machine in Indonesia by EspressoDECK to maintain the smooth yet rich taste of the OPG coffee.

For those who are up for sunset sessions and a unique cocktail experience, head up to Mamaka Rooftop, showcasing the spectacular view overlooking the Indian ocean where it is a haven to unwind and relax, get the perfect sun-kissed skin and socialise with other travellers. The venue is designed for vibrant dining and entertainment right in the heart of Kuta street, perfect for private events and social gatherings with an elevated view from Mamaka Rooftop. In addition to this, the launch of Mamaka’s vibrant meeting spaces is coming at the end of October 2021. We’re Back with Sizzling Offers.

MAMAKA by Ovolo offers an enticing room package with rates starting from IDR 700,000 net per room per night for a minimum of 2 nights stay. The package includes Ovolo’s signature perks such as amazing breakfast for 2 persons, first drink’s on us, F&B credit up to IDR 200,000 per stay, loot bag, self-service laundry, access to 24/7 Wellness Zone and upgrade to the next room category (subject to availability). Guests can enjoy 25% off the Waterbom entrance ticket and 20% off in-room massage.

Stay longer and get a better deal at MAMAKA by Ovolo with room packages starting from IDR 2,600,000 net for 7 days stay. Package includes superspeed Wi-Fi, 24/7 access to the Wellness Zone, first drink’s on us, exciting loot-bag, self-service laundry. During the stay, guests are entitled to 15% off F&B, 25% off Waterbom entrance ticket and 15% off in-room massage.

Safety and hygiene have become the top priority at MAMAKA by Ovolo to ensure the well-being of guests during their stay. All health and safety procedures have been put in place following the guidelines from the local authorities as well as by the World Health Organization (WHO). MAMAKA by Ovolo has also been granted the Clean, Health, Safety & Environmental Sustainability (CHSE) a certification given by the Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy Indonesia.

Recently, all Ovolo Hotels across Hong Kong, Bali and Australia have launched ‘Vax. Pact.’ initiative – a pledge to ensure the welfare of guests and employees by targeting 100% of its employees to be fully vaccinated by the end of the year. Hence, the staff and colleagues of MAMAKA by Ovolo and their immediate family are all fully vaccinated.

For more information and to make a booking, please visit: mamakabyovolo.com