Top 5 hotels in Zanzibar, Tanzania: Stay Now!

Are you planning a trip to Zanzibar and trying to be as ethical and sustainable as possible?

Don’t worry. We will provide you with the perfect recommendation to enjoy a fantastic trip with your friends or family in some of the best hotels in the region.

#The Zuri Zanzibar

This hotel is known for the 500-meter stretch of beach for swimming during low tide. This hotel offers white sand and the incredible turquoise color of the Indian Ocean, and a crazy lifestyle which is cheerful and optimistic.

You will marvel when you see the Dhows, the traditional wooden sailboats, in the distance during the spectacular sunsets. It is an astounding sight that you can enjoy and understand the power of now.

The hotel is composed of villas and bungalows. Each one is separated from the other for absolute privacy and is equipped with outdoor showers and spacious terraces. Located on a west-facing hillside, most units enjoy direct ocean views.

#The Residence Zanzibar

This hotel is surrounded by 32 acres of tropical gardens, bordered by a mile-long pristine beach. The Residence Zanzibar immerses you in the splendor of a secluded hideaway brimming with natural beauty.

You can explore nature’s treasures as you discover the rare red colobus monkey, indigenous to Zanzibar, or delight your senses on a visit to a spice plantation to discover the secrets of Zanzibar’s spices.

At this exclusive luxury villa resort on the island of Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania, you can immerse yourself in a world of divine relaxation, bespoke hospitality, and enchanting elegance inspired by the island’s African, Omani and European heritage.

#Park Hyatt Zanzibar

This hotel is located on the beachfront, in the heart of Stone Town, a designated UNESCO heritage site. The Park Hyatt Zanzibar is the quintessential destination from which to experience the hotel’s rich culture, heritage, and historical significance.

The town’s main attractions are easily accessible on foot, such as the Forodhani Gardens, the Old Fort, the Old Dispensary, the Peace Memorial Museum, the Palace Museum, and the House of Wonders.

#Xanadu Villas & Retreat, Zanzibar

Xanadu exceeds tranquillity, luxury, and expectations. This lodge features eight villas surrounded by lush vegetation along a pristine white sand beach stretch.

Here, guests enjoy exceptional cuisine, carefully selected wines worldwide, a pool area so magical it thrills images of African and Arabic folklore, and a private beach with the warm Indian Ocean.

#Unguja Lodge, Zanzibar

This destination is a different experience than staying in a “normal” hotel. The accommodation type is spacious self-contained cottages that we call “villas.”

The philosophy of the place is to create everything from scratch. From the chips to the rolls. On the other hand, being so close to the sea, their specialty is obviously fish and seafood.

Unguja Lodge is located on the southern tip of Zanzibar, near Kizimkazi Mkunguni. It is a very quiet part of the island with pristine beaches and lush green surroundings.

This destination is perfect for sunbathing, exploring the rock pools, and strolling to the neighboring fishing village of Kizimkazi.

#Other information about Tanzania tourism

Visas are essential when planning a trip. It is crucial to have the correct documentation when traveling.

If your passport is from an eligible country, you can apply for a visa with them, and they will ensure that your information remains secure.

On the other hand, it is essential to know that all unvaccinated travelers must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

In addition, unvaccinated travelers from the USA, the United Kingdom, India, South Africa, Uganda, Rwanda, France, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, and Malawi must undergo a rapid COVID-19 test at their own expense and will also be required to undergo quarantine.

