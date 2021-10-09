Singapore Opens Vaccinated Travel Lane

Singapore is starting to reopen its borders. Visitors from South Korea and the United States who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter without quarantine under the plans.

From 15th November, fully vaccinated travellers can travel between Changi airport and Incheon airport after undergoing a COVID-19 PCR test instead of being quarantined, as announced by the Singapore Transport Ministry on Friday 8th October.

Singapore has recently launched a similar quarantine-free travel program for visitors from Germany and Brunei Darussalam.

“We’ve had success with the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) trial with Germany and Brunei. We are now working on a VTL with the US as soon as possible, of course before the end of the year,” he explained.

VTL is a policy that allows quarantine-free travel for those who have been fully vaccinated. Even with the removal of mandatory quarantine, tourists must continue to take COVID-19 tests to ensure they are not infected with the virus.

The estimated dates when nine countries will be allowed to travel to Singapore without quarantine under the VTL are:

19th October

The USA

Canada

Denmark

France

Germany

Italy

The Netherlands

Spain

The UK

15th November

South Korea

Travellers need to fly in using designated BTL flights and take two PCR tests – one at pre-departure and one on arrival.

As reported by CNBC on Saturday 9th October, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong estimated it will take three to six months to reach the new normal and coexist with COVID-19.

Based on that, Singapore’s rules with change so that those who were not vaccinated would no longer be allowed to enter malls. This was stated by the Singapore Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong. Even those who have been vaccinated will also be limited to groups of two people when entering a mall.

In addition, those who are not vaccinated will no longer be allowed to eat in restaurants, hang out in coffee shops, or spend time in other open-air dining places. Previously, they were still allowed, with a limit of two people per table.

Singapore’s Health Ministry said the latest measures were aimed at protecting those who are more vulnerable, such as those who cannot be vaccinated and the elderly. The restrictions will begin on Wednesday.