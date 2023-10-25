Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre Reopens with a New Sense of the Destination

Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands, welcomes the long-awaited reopening of Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre.

The hotel will be a part of Marriott Bonvoy’s first dual-branded property in Malaysia, sharing an address with the soon-to-open Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre.

Fully reimagined as an urban resort in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre presents a new narrative inspired by the sense of community. Anticipate the transformation of the brand where theatrical designs and intriguing signature programs invite guests to enjoy the destination in a new light with never-before-seen offerings and facilities. A stone’s throw away from the iconic Petronas Twin Towers and the shopping district of the Bukit Bintang Golden Triangle, the hotel is within walking distance of the Bukit Nanas monorail and Dang Wangi light rail transit stations, as well as city centre transportation hubs. GoKL, a free city bus, is located just around the corner offering both business and leisure travellers unparalleled accessibility throughout the city.

“We are very excited to share the urban pulse and energy of Malaysia’s most vibrant city through Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre and Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre. With the opening of the latter coming soon, this marks Malaysia’s first dual-branded property by Marriott Bonvoy, marking a significant milestone as we continue to grow our portfolio in Malaysia,” says Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President – Indonesia and Malaysia, Marriott International.

Elevated Comfort

Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre features 406 redesigned guest rooms, including themed family suites for the comfort of both business and leisure guests on top of an extraordinary neighbourhood-inspired experience. Embodying stylish designs and a touch of homegrown elements, the rooms offer the luxuries of space, cosy fixtures, and stunning views, while unique family suites, present apartment-inspired comfort with vibrant themes and family-friendly amenities for a home away from home experience.

Relax and Recharge

Capturing the essence of an urban resort, the facilities on levels 3 and 4 set an ideal home base for guests to relax and recharge with ease. They include one of the largest outdoor pools in the city, complete with water slides and a wet play area, a 13,000-square-feet Paradise Trails adventure zone, an indoor Kids Club, and Stay & Play, a multipurpose function room ideal for families to lounge in or to host private events. There is also a 24-hour fitness centre and a Mandara Spa for the ultimate expression of wellness.

Unique Epicurean Experiences

The reimagined concept of Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre comes in full force with three distinctive Halal-certified restaurants and bars showcasing local and global flavours with individually unique narratives. Evolution with its all-day dining concept is inspired by the flavours of the Italian Amalfi Coast. It offers a coastal dining ambience accentuated by the restaurant’s open-kitchen concept for an immersive experience.

R Bar invites guests for spontaneous evenings with a culturally inspired bar experience. Featuring the signature Bar Ritual from the celebrated Evenings at Renaissance program, it showcases locally-inspired concoctions with live homegrown music and arts in the mix. Those who wish to host more intimate gatherings may revel in the bar’s reserved room, Hole in The Wall, for a more private setting. Elevating the concept of the poolside restaurant, H2O Bar & Grill exudes an urban resort ambience significant to its aquatic surroundings and tropical breeze. An al fresco dining escape awaits with a classic menu of Mediterranean-inspired nuances and icy summer drinks, crafted using seasonal local produce.

Events Elevated

Integrated with the hotel and with a prime and direct entrance of its own, the all-new convention centre of 52,000 square feet presents a one-stop centre for limitless event opportunities. It houses a 1,800-seater pillarless ballroom, 26 versatile function rooms and four pre-function lounges, each furnished with sophisticated designs and functionality. The convention centre comes complete with spacious foyers, dedicated audiovisual support, and unique communal break areas perfect for any event, ranging from large-scale conferences to grand weddings and parties. With the signature R.E.N. Meetings program by Renaissance, guests are bound to leave with the memory of an elevated event experience.

Bipan Kapur, Complex General Manager of Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre and Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre shares, “It’s been a challenging but truly worthwhile journey, and we’re excited to welcome our guests back with a renewed energy. There’s so much to look forward to with the newly designed rooms and facilities, the unique restaurants and bars, and the all-new convention centre. We’re setting the stage for a new sense of discovery that appeals to all guests to discover the unexpected in the heart of Kuala Lumpur and curate memorable stays through our design-led spaces, and excellent food and beverage experiences.”

Reservations are now open for Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre. For more information, visit the Renaissance website.

Two Hotels in One Prestigious Address

Located at the same address, Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre will coexist with Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre as Malaysia’s first dual-branded property by Marriott Bonvoy. Complementing each other, both hotels offer guests two distinctive lifestyle options unique to the respective brand identities with common facilities all under one roof. Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre is slated to open later in 2023, as the fourth hotel under the Four Points by Sheraton brand debuting in Malaysia.