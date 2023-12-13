Creating Meaningful Connections Within and Beyond at Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali

Experts have claimed that being in nature, or even dazing scenic views, has proven to release pleasant emotional sensations, as well as nurturing physical well-being.

Each corner of Bali has its magical appeal. Uluwatu, for instance, has recently gained popularity as a sweet escape due to the jungle’s untamed beauty and towering limestone cliffs. It’s finally my chance to hop on the bandwagon.

Traversing along the jungle on narrow pathways opens to once an untouched territory, now transformed into a beacon of stunning cliff-side vista. My eyes are ultimately enriched by the minimalist lobby of Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali. Checking in alongside a glass of kunyit asem and homemade granola bars and cookies, paragliders paint the cloudless blue sky.

Six Senses Uluwatu is an idyllic oasis sprawling 12 hectares, paired with an astounding, panoramic view of the Indian Ocean. With a collection of 103 suites and villas seamlessly synthesising with the magnificent nature, the resort fosters lifelong cherishable memories where a harmonious balance of privacy, rejuvenation, and an unmistakable touch of nature coincided since 2018.

An unwavering whirl of forging meaningful connections with the untouched environment, the local community, and most significantly, the guests, is placed on a high pedestal. Whilst exploring the undiscovered gems of Six Senses Uluwatu, I enter a realm of deeply rooted principles instilled in sustainability, community engagement, wellness, and Balinese culture. I’m awakened to an endless stream of curving back within myself here. Something about this resort plants a seed.

A drive on a buggy transports me to rows of rustic gates permeating downwards. Out of the 103 villas are 75 cliff pool villas exuding Bali’s serenity. I expect nothing less from my tropical escape for the following three days. The one-bedroom Uluwatu Cliff Villa is dominant in Balinese ethos. Upon entrance is a small temple. Its expansive indoors accentuated in locally sourced wood, bamboo ceilings, and whites extend to a spacious bathroom equipped with a double vanity and my favourite feature, an ocean-facing bathtub. Across here is the lounge area; a floor-to-ceiling sliding door adjoins a large deck where the 21 sqm outdoor private plunge pool and a day bed are gracing in the ocean breeze over the spectacular, uninterrupted view of the turquoise waters.

“Ibu, don’t miss out on the sunset this evening. Head over to The Cliff Bar for something unforgettable,” informs the staff ensuring that I’m well-adjusted. I take his suggestion seriously so after 30 minutes soaking up on the day bed, I call a buggy to take me to the Square.

I guess everybody staying is following the sun to wherever it leads; to catch the sky speaking in a thousand colours. The Cliff Bar is packed! Its strategic position faces the appealing rocks and endless crashing waves below, all whilst diners are relishing in freshly oven-baked specialities incorporated with Southeast Asian spices.

Merely beside is the Ocean Theatre where a projector plays at least two movies every night. Families and couples are comfortably seated on bean bags watching Emily Blunt’s Mary Poppins Returns as the sky turns into fifty shades of red, orange, red, and pink. I rush over to Watu Steakhouse to secure a table and order dinner, then quickly return to the movie corner, but for Mother Nature’s show. Now I understand why the staff reminded me earlier – contentment is addicting.

Watu Steakhouse offers premium steaks, Japanese dishes as well as an array of Indonesian and international cuisines using the chef’s daily selections of locally sourced meat and seafood. The bistro chic and open kitchen settings indoors are romantic, yet outside is no less. My first dinner is derived from the set menu encompassing options of appetisers, mains, and desserts.

The Yellow Fin Tuna Cracker is a starter with sweet and sour leeks drenched in bonito dressing atop ikura. My main is recommended by the waiter: Wagyu Manhattan Steak Cut. The tender 180g wagyu with black pepper jus and sides of garlic herb mashed potato and burnt carrot are divinely juicy and sleek. My sweet ending is the Fennel White Chocolate Mousse 180 Orange marmalade of fresh fennel, pomelo salad, and Pernod foam. The waiter actually warns me it would taste like medicine but it’s surprisingly nothing to worry about – perhaps I’ve consumed too much jamu in this lifetime.

Alongside Rocka, both restaurants at the resort have Japanese essences on the menu. Six Senses Uluwatu leans to exploring diverse flavours and connecting various culinary traditions to add a unique dimension. Thus, introducing Japanese traditional flairs to the menus is their nod to the simplicity and depth found in Japanese cuisine. It’s a form of celebrating and enriching the art of the culinary journey, inviting guests to discover a fresh, balanced fusion of tastes while staying true to their commitment to sustainability and authenticity.

Ending my night with a candlelit bath amplifies the contentment instilled earlier on. Scoops of bath salt dilute in the hot water soothe my physical soreness, while the natural loofa soap scrubs away excess dark energy. I repolish my manicure until it’s safe to fully succumb in the plushing bed.

As long as the sun is up, I stay at the infinity pool enriched with hues of blue whisking from the pool’s and ocean’s waters to up ahead in the sky; an enchanting sight for someone whose favourite colour is blue. Other guests are glued to the blues too; swimming across in laps, getting lost in books, and basking in the tropical heat. Again, contentment is mine.

Practically afternoon tea doesn’t take effort but I’m utilising my scent and taste sensors relishing in Watu’s assortment of Indonesian and Western delicacies over a pot of Earl Grey tea and Mango Passionfruit Smoothie. I send a picture to my mother back in Jakarta to which she replies, “I’m having tea time too!”

The core of Six Senses Uluwatu entails sustainability and wellness. Every element at Six Senses Uluwatu is thoughtfully curated to nurture both our planet and your well-being. So, let them be your compass here.

Light footprint and the profound impact that Six Senses Uluwatu embrace are in fruition due to their commitment to a balanced experience. The villa’s keycard is crafted from natural wood. The property was built aligning with Bali’s age-old subak system as a means of honouring local water management traditions. The restaurants serve fresh, sustainable fare, sourced directly from local farms. These are merely among several variables found at the resort stimulating their testament to an earnest connection and corresponding balance to nature and the Balinese culture.

Beyond the tangible is to start the day on a grounding note. From morning singing bowl meditations and deep stretching to invigorating spa treatments, a sense of inner tranquillity and connection that might have been unconsciously dismissed serenely emerges.

The Ocean Theatre at this time of day truly unfolds magic, even for the second time. The rhythm of local culture enlivens, oozing raw, unfiltered moments that echo Bali’s heart. One of my favourite movies, How to Train Your Dragon, is playing. Giggling away, I reflex to glance at my watch – “Oh my goodness! I have a spa appointment now!” I swiftly climb up the stairs and head towards Six Senses Spa, a sanctuary of wellness practices spanning from time-tested traditions to modern insights designed to cultivate soul fulfilment.

“I’m terribly sorry I’m late! I got carried away dazing,” I inform the spa therapist. She let a subtle chuckle out, “It’s okay, ibu. We called your villa several times to make sure. We’re ready for your Balinese Massage.” Beforehand, I fill out a detailed form questioning my water intake, sleeping habits, physical movement, aching body parts, diet, etc. It’s somewhat like an examination. “Our spa’s concept is wellness. We also get a better comprehension of our customers’ lifestyles as well as their overall well-being,” says Yani, adhering to my curiosity.

Six Senses Spa is where revitalisation meets authenticity. The spa’s offerings are rooted in meaningful, natural experiences driven by its mission to harmonise the body and soul. Here, holistic wellness intertwines with the surrounding elements into an era of unchartered composure.

Underneath a batik sarong laying face down on the massage bed, Yani strikes a singing bowl first at my right ear, to my left ear, then switches direction to my heart chakra (the source of love and passion, therefore affection is spread out). The singing bowl’s vibrations muster utmost relaxation to the mind and body to cultivate a central focus on every massage movement made. Gently, Yani slathers a massage oil of sweet almond base, good for moisturising, and lavender, for calming, onto my skin. An hour passes. Yani ends with another round of singing bowl practice.

She tells me that since this involves energy, various waves of sounds are exerted on different people; some are loud, others are soft. “How about mine?” I ask. “Yours is relatively normal,” she smiles. And all this time I thought my energy was off – the bowl doesn’t lie! I booked a morning singing bowl meditation for the next morning.

It’s my first time in this sort of meditation class. I surrender to the next 30 minutes, taking deep inhales and exhales until it’s my turn to revel in the singing bowl’s vibration on my chakras. What a way to start the day. I even opt to squeeze in a quick sweat session at the gym.

My mood is at an all-time high during breakfast. Soto ayam and chicken porridge are among the plethora of Western and Indonesian delights presented. A chalkboard lists the specials of the day. One of them is the Balinese Open Omelette which features sliced tempeh and onions.

Traces of vitamin D in the morning sun inspire me to dip at my villa’s pool before I have to depart this afternoon. I’m told that guests prefer to walk down the 150 stairs to breakfast. But the astonishing spike of energy boosts my initiation to climb them back to my villa which isn’t gruesome at all.

Six Senses Uluwatu is the perfect place to anchor meaningfully with nature, explore hidden facets of Balinese culture, and find balance through sustainable and genuine wellness experiences. Immerse in diverse experiences such as feeding Uluwatu fish using fish-food golf balls through “Hole in One”; a guided tour to Uluwatu Temple; watching the traditional kecak dance and the temple’s majestic sunsets; hopping on the resort’s vintage WW2 Kübelwagen to explore the coastal and cultural wonders; mastering Indonesian and Balinese recipes in the hands-on Cooking Classes; and many more.

Whether we have the same agenda or not, you’re encouraged to take a deep breath, explore, connect, and discover your unique balance amidst Uluwatu’s magic. Wouldn’t you want to truly have a safe space to refresh and value the world we share?

Six Senses Uluwatu, Bali