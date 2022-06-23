Business Mixer: Updates on Visa Regulations and Investment Planning in Indonesia

The next Business Mixer covering updates on visa regulations and investment planning in Indonesia is taking place on Thursday 30th June 2022.

The Business Mixer is a mini-seminar and networking event organised by Seven Stones Indonesia where entrepreneurs, investors, and other business actors gather over snacks and beverages. From 5 to 8 pm at Noble House, South Jakarta, speakers from various business backgrounds are to engage with the event’s attendees, discussing relatable and informative topics beneficial for expats and Indonesians alike to navigate their business ventures in Indonesia.

This Business Mixer entitled “Updates on Visa Regulations and Investment Promotion from BKPM” will provide information regarding government programs in the context of achieving inclusive investment in Indonesia and the regulations for visas and KITAS. Seven Stones Indonesia notices that most foreigners still find it troublesome to figure out the differences between B211A, B211B and B211C, as well as the case for mixed marriages which has some correlation to dependent visa, spouse visa, or KITAP. Moreover, Law Number 12 of 2006 concerning citizenship in Indonesia, which is obtained for children born from mixed marriages, will be discussed as Indonesia still has the principle of Single Nationality.

Indonesia’s economy is predicted to grow in the property and tourism sectors, due to the number of foreign tourist arrivals which increased by 28.5 percent in comparison to 2021. More information regarding the regulation and requirements that can help business practitioners who are very interested in new visas such as the Second-Home visa as recently mentioned by Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno will therefore be provided. Attendees are given the opportunity to discover more about any updates and the thorough services and products launched by the Indonesian immigration and the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).

Business Mixer is intended to bring together business actors based in Indonesia who are interested in conducting business in the country. Challenges and opportunities of being an investor in Indonesia and how to overcome it are addressed, as well as accurate information about investment, visas, KITAS and mixed marriages regarding the current regulations and implementation are the cores of this forum. Any business actors, both foreign and local, domiciled in Jakarta and business actors intending to establish branches in Jakarta, foreign embassies, and other relevant business associations and communities in the country are welcome to join!

RSVP to the 30th June Business Mixer here. Registration of all attendees start at 4:30 pm, followed by Terje H. Nilsen of Seven Stones Indonesia opening the forum at Seven Stones Jakarta’s office (9th floor of Noble House).

