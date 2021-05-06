Business Trading Personnel Vaccinated in Grand Indonesia

Grand Indonesia fully supports the government’s activities so that it can help accelerate the vaccination program to all levels of society by facilitating vaccination activities for trading business personnel such as shopping centre employees, tenant employees, and MSMEs.

President Joko Widodo, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan attended this activity on 3rd May 2021 at Fountain Atrium, West Mall Floor 3A of Grand Indonesia. Vaccination activities were then continued on 5-6 May 2021 at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

To run smoothly, Grand Indonesia collaborated with Mayapada Hospital, one of the best private hospitals providing international quality health services. Mayapada Hospital helped to manage the needs for the provision of medical personnel and equipment needed.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is an important step so that we can avoid this disease”

This activity is very necessary so that we can participate in reviving the economy by restoring public confidence and feel safe and comfortable shopping at the shopping centre,” said Kantoro Permadi as General Manager of Marketing and Operations at Grand Indonesia.

This vaccination activity is planned to be carried out in stages for all workers of the shopping centre. Hopefully, at least half of them can be vaccinated, especially for the forefront such as security, customer service, shop employees, cleaning service, and valet parking.

“Considering that the safety and health of our tenants, employees and visitors are our priorities, Grand Indonesia is fully committed to providing security and comfort for its stakeholders, especially during a pandemic. We believe that these vaccination activities can help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” concluded Kantoro.