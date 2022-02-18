Volocopter, Electric Flying Taxi Prepares Singapore-Indonesia Route in 2024

Volocopter, an electric flying taxi made by a German start-up, plans to carry out its inaugural flight from Singapore to neighbouring countries, namely Indonesia and Malaysia, in 2024.

There is no information on fares yet, but according to Volocopter Chief Commercial Officer Christian Bauer, the company will operate as many as 10 to 20 air taxis in the first phase. The entire fleet will serve flights to popular tourist destinations, such as Marina Bay and Sentosa, Singapore.

Currently, Volocopter is still in the process of obtaining certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to have permission for the operation of air taxis in Europe and Singapore. However, the company is already selling tickets for a short 15-minute electric flying taxi flight.

“On the subject, if manufacturing, we have assessed that and we have the next 12 months to see if we can do it or if there is another potential,” said Bauer, quoted in the Hindustan Times on Wednesday 16th February.

As part of its expansion in Asia, Volocopter is also planning to establish a maintenance operations centre in Singapore. The company will also conduct a feasibility study for the manufacture of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in Asia.

In fact, the company plans to increase the number of staff in Singapore from 10 people to 500 people by 2030.

“Volocopter will start providing parcel delivery services using drones in early 2023 in Chengdu, China, in collaboration with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, as well as the governments of South Korea and Japan,” added Bauer.