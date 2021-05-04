Accor Live Limitless Launches Rediscover Indonesia Offer

Home to multi-ethnic groups, Indonesia is a melting pot of diverse cultures, each with its own uniqueness and beauty.

ALL – Accor Live Limitless, with over 130 hotels across 30 destinations in Indonesia, launches its Rediscover Indonesia offer to stay with peace of minds, enjoying iconic local experiences with produce supplied by MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and exploring Indonesia’s unique arts and cultures whilst promoting the movement of #DiIndonesiaAja #BanggaBuatanIndonesia #BanggaBerwisataDiIndonesia. This offer is valid until 31st December 2021.

“Rediscover Indonesia allows guests to appreciate nature, culture and customs through four pillars: culinary, art and culture, wellness and destinations. These activities and special moments are something guests have missed during their time at home,” said Garth Simmons, CEO Accor Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea.

“We are proud to not only support the Indonesian government programmes, but we always honour the significance of local communities surrounding us.

The campaign offers over 130 curated rediscovery, ALL-Accor Live Limitless experiences beyond stays.”

Four pillars of iconic local experience can make travel more memorable: exploring new destinations; savouring Nusantara food; trying out nature activities while discovering local cultures, and enhancing wellness. Your adventure starts with breakfast, free and chargeable iconic local experiences at each hotel, plus daily hotel credits.

Enjoy stays with complimentary hotel credits per night: Economy (ibis budget, ibis and ibis Styles) Rp50,000; Midscale (Mercure and Novotel) Rp100,000; Premium (Grand Mercure, MGallery, Pullman, Mövenpick and Swissôtel) Rp150,000; Luxury (Fairmont and Sofitel) Rp200,000; and Raffles Rp500,000. Accor Plus members enjoy an additional 10 percent off their room.

At Pullman Ciawi Vimala Hills Resort Spa & Convention, the first Pullman Resorts in Indonesia, accommodation includes a complimentary 30 minute “Body & Mind Relaxation” outdoor yoga session followed with jamu servings by in-hotel Herbalist Hawker, Dwi Kurniasih. Accor Plus Members are also entitled to receive a 20 percent off to savour authentic tastes from Salak Bar’s Ways of Pasundan High Tea featuring Java Island traditional cut tasty nibbles and delicacies with prices start from Rp95,000++ per portion.

ALL is Accor’s lifestyle loyalty programme that allows you to earn reward points and access exclusive benefits when booking this offer. Becoming a member of ALL is simple and free of charge by visiting www.all.accor.com. Find more information by visiting http://www.all.accor.com/rediscover-indonesia.

RAMADHAN NUSANTARA

Rediscover Indonesia also presents “Ramadhan Nusantara”, highlighting “7 Cita Rasa Nusantara” where seven destinations serve iconic Indonesian dishes. These dishes include Jakarta featuring Soto Tangkar, Java featuring Pindang Kudus, Bali featuring Ayam Guling, Sumatra featuring Rendang Runtiah, Kalimantan featuring Nasi Bekepor, Sulawesi featuring Bubur Tinutuan and Papua featuring Ayam Ungkep Barepen.

Guests celebrate the month with extra special, unforgettable experiences from over 130 stunning hotels and resorts in Indonesia. Indulge in a sumptuous Iftar both within and beyond Accor’s hotel restaurants with well-loved flavours, including signature Indonesian dishes.

Credit cardholders of CIMB Niaga Platinum ALL Accor Live Limitless or other CIMB Niaga credit cards (with ALL membership) enjoy at least 20 percent off food for all dine-in, takeaway, and delivery orders placed between 13 April 2021 to 12 May 2021. CIMB Niaga World ALL Accor Live Limitless credit cardholders & Accor Plus members get at least 30 percent off food, and 15 percent off beverages.