Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Visa on Arrival: More Countries, More Purposes

The Directorate General of Immigration has increased the number of countries and purposes for foreigners to apply for a visa on arrival (VoA), effective on 15th September 2022.

Through the circular number IMI-0700.GR.01.01 Year 2022, there are now 86 countries that can receive a VoA with more purposes for a visit. 

List of VoA countries 

The additions to the VoA country list is based on President Joko Widodo’s instructions to make it easier for tourists and investors in order to support sustainable tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The following are the 86 countries eligible to obtain a VoA:

  1. South Africa
  2. Albania
  3. The United States of America
  4. Andorra
  5. Saudi Arabia
  6. Argentina
  7. Australia
  8. Austria
  9. Bahrain
  10. The Netherlands
  11. Belarus
  12. Belgium
  13. Brazil
  14. Brunei Darussalam
  15. Bosnia Herzegovina
  16. Bulgaria
  17. Czech
  18. Chile
  19. Denmark
  20. Ecuador
  21. Estonia
  22. The Philippines
  23. Finland
  24. Hong Kong
  25. Hungary
  26. India
  27. The United Kingdom
  28. Ireland
  29. Italy
  30. Iceland
  31. Japan
  32. Germany
  33. Cambodia
  34. Canada
  35. Colombia
  36. South Korea
  37. Croatia
  38. Kuwait
  39. Laos
  40. Latvia
  41. Liechtenstein
  42. Lithuania
  43. Luxembourg
  44. Maldives
  45. Malaysia
  46. Malta
  47. Morocco
  48. Mexico
  49. Egypt
  50. Monaco
  51. Myanmar
  52. Norway
  53. Oman
  54. Palestine
  55. France
  56. Peru
  57. Poland
  58. Portugal
  59. Qatar
  60. Romania
  61. Russia
  62. San Marino
  63. New Zealand
  64. Serbia
  65. Seychelles
  66. Singapore
  67. Cyprus
  68. Slovakia
  69. Slovenia
  70. Spain
  71. Suriname
  72. Sweden
  73. Switzerland
  74. Taiwan
  75. Thailand
  76. East Timor
  77. China
  78. Tunisia
  79. Turkey
  80. United Arab Emirates
  81. Uzbekistan
  82. Ukraine
  83. Vatican
  84. Vietnam
  85. Jordan
  86. Greece

The granting of a VoA is done by checking the requirements that a diplomatic, service and general passport is valid for at least six months. A return or onward ticket to another country and proof of payment of non-tax revenue (PNBP) is also needed.

The validity period is 30 days with a one-time extension available for another 30 days. Visitors can apply for this at an Immigration Office whose working area covers the residence of foreigners and cannot be transferred.

Purpose

Foreigners who seek to apply for a Visa on Arrival can do so according to these purposes:

  • Tourist visits
  • Government duty visits
  • Business discussion visits
  • Purchase of goods visits
  • Meetings
  • Transit

A VoA is granted to foreigners who intend to make a visit to Indonesia in the context of tourism, socio-cultural visits, business visits, or government assignments.

SOURCE: The Directorate General of Immigration at the Law and Humans Rights Ministry

