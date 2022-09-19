Visa on Arrival: More Countries, More Purposes

The Directorate General of Immigration has increased the number of countries and purposes for foreigners to apply for a visa on arrival (VoA), effective on 15th September 2022.

Through the circular number IMI-0700.GR.01.01 Year 2022, there are now 86 countries that can receive a VoA with more purposes for a visit.

List of VoA countries

The additions to the VoA country list is based on President Joko Widodo’s instructions to make it easier for tourists and investors in order to support sustainable tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following are the 86 countries eligible to obtain a VoA:

South Africa Albania The United States of America Andorra Saudi Arabia Argentina Australia Austria Bahrain The Netherlands Belarus Belgium Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bosnia Herzegovina Bulgaria Czech Chile Denmark Ecuador Estonia The Philippines Finland Hong Kong Hungary India The United Kingdom Ireland Italy Iceland Japan Germany Cambodia Canada Colombia South Korea Croatia Kuwait Laos Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Maldives Malaysia Malta Morocco Mexico Egypt Monaco Myanmar Norway Oman Palestine France Peru Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia San Marino New Zealand Serbia Seychelles Singapore Cyprus Slovakia Slovenia Spain Suriname Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Thailand East Timor China Tunisia Turkey United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Ukraine Vatican Vietnam Jordan Greece

The granting of a VoA is done by checking the requirements that a diplomatic, service and general passport is valid for at least six months. A return or onward ticket to another country and proof of payment of non-tax revenue (PNBP) is also needed.

The validity period is 30 days with a one-time extension available for another 30 days. Visitors can apply for this at an Immigration Office whose working area covers the residence of foreigners and cannot be transferred.

Purpose

Foreigners who seek to apply for a Visa on Arrival can do so according to these purposes:

Tourist visits

Government duty visits

Business discussion visits

Purchase of goods visits

Meetings

Transit

A VoA is granted to foreigners who intend to make a visit to Indonesia in the context of tourism, socio-cultural visits, business visits, or government assignments.

SOURCE: The Directorate General of Immigration at the Law and Humans Rights Ministry