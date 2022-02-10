Tourism and Creative Economy Minister: F1 Boat Race for Lake Toba

Lake Toba is expected to host an international sporting event, the F1 Boat Race, according to Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno.

“We will present Formula 1 on water at Lake Toba,” said Uno at the 2022 The Indonesian Hotels and Restaurants Association National Meeting II, on Thursday 9th February 2022.

Uno explained that Lake Toba will be included in the list of Super Priority Destinations which is being developed by the government in terms of tourism.

“Yesterday, I visited the Liya Togo tourist village in Wakatobi and we will create events in five super-priority tourism destinations. Indeed, Borobudur will be the highlight of the Asian Tourism forum in 2022-2023, Mandalika Moto GP and Labuan Bajo will be the venue for the G20 Summit and ASEAN Summit in 2023. then in Likupang there will also be a world beach game,” he explained.

Previously, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, revealed through his personal Instagram account that he hoped to hold an international event on Lake Toba.

“In addition to infrastructure, a tourist destination also needs to be known by all tourists, both domestic and even foreign. For that, Lake Toba which has the potential as a venue for thematic international vents, I think in the future can hold international sports events such as F1 H2O and a Tour de Lake Toba,” Luhut wrote on his Instagram account quoted on Thursday 9th February 2022.