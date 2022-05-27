Thrifting Clothes Festival Held in Denpasar

A thrift clothing festival, the Jemari Thrift Fest, will be held at Plaza Renon Denpasar from 26th to 28th May 2022.

The current trend of thrifting has caused Jemari Thrift Fest to receive an enthusiastic response from the public, especially young people in Denpasar City.

There are 28 sellers who are participating in this thrift festival. The goods offered are also varied, in addition to clothing such as t-shirts, pants, and jackets, there are also many tenants who sell shoes. The prices offered vary from Rp15,000 up to millions of rupiah. In addition to thrift stalls, there are eight food court sellers also participating in enlivening the festival.

The chairman of the Jemari Thrift Festival Committee, Erik Dwipayana, said that the Jemari Thrift Fest wanted to accommodate thrifting sellers so that they could sell together in a representative place.

“We want to unite sellers in Denpasar, especially since the thrift market is rising. We want to prepare a place for sellers to sell together,” said Erik at Plaza Renon on Thursday 26th May 2022.

Furthermore, Erik has plans to create an even bigger thrifting festival by presenting not only sellers from all over Bali but also sellers from outside Bali.