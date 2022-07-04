Hearing Aid House Open In Denpasar 

The innovative service facility of the Hearing Aid Home is now available in Denpasar City, to be precise at the Denpasar City Disability Service Centre Building.

This collaborative and innovative service between the Bali Humanity Care Foundation with the Denpasar City Social Service and the Australian Consulate General’s Direct Aid Programme is to provide affordable ear, nose, and throat health services for people with disabilities and the general public from low-income homes in Bali, particularly Denpasar.

According to the Head of the Denpasar City Social Welfare Activities, Ny. Sagung Antari Jaya Negara, there is still a lot of public health that has not been handled properly during the pandemic. This is especially true of Denpasar residents who are at risk of being poor or experiencing economic vulnerability and are included in the need for social welfare services.

In addition, many people have hearing loss, so this also affects infants and school children.

“Seeing this condition, the Denpasar City Government together with the Denpasar City Social Welfare Activity Coordinator, the Bali Humanity Care Foundation, and the Australian Embassy implemented an ear, nose, and throat health service program for people with disabilities and the general public from low-income homes at the Denpasar City disability service centre for free,” said Jaya Negara.

With the hearing aid programme, it is hoped that people in Bali and Denpasar, in particular, can be served hearing health, especially children and elementary and middle school students.