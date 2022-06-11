Syrian Man Arrested in Possession of Methamphetamine

The public prosecutor has sentenced Mahmod Daher, a Syrian national, to be jailed for eight years after he was caught buying methamphetamine in Kuta, Badung, Bali.

“The defendant is required to be in prison for eight years or pay a fine of Rp1 billion and a prison sentence of six months,” said Aji Silaban the defendant’s legal adviser when asked on Friday, 10th June 2022.

The convict admitted that he was under pressure because he had not been able to go to Malaysia due to the pandemic. Mahmod Daher intended to relieve his stress by consuming methamphetamine which he bought for Rp7million from an unknown person.

Daher was arrested in the parking area of ​​a villa in Kuta with evidence of methamphetamine weighing 10.37 grams at 5:30pm local Bali time, 12th January.

As with the prosecutor’s first alternative indictment, the defendant Mahmod Daher was charged with article 114 paragraph (2) of the Republic of Indonesia law number 35 of 2009 concerning narcotics.

“We will submit a written defence in response to the prosecutor’s demands,” concluded Silaban.