School Break Begins, Soekarno-Hatta Airport Reaches 183,000 Flight Passengers

Now that the school break in Indonesia has commenced, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is preparing for its busiest season yet.

Flight passenger movements at the airport have reportedly reached an average of 150,000 per day, an increase compared to normal days of 130,000 people.

Senior Manager of Branch Communication and Legal at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, M. Holik Muardi, explained to the press on Tuesday, 2nd of July, “In fact, the highest figure occurred on Sunday, 30th of June, during which the traffic arriving and departing through the airport reached 183,000 flight passengers. We see that this increase in flight passengers coincided with the school break.”

Moreover, Muardi expected such a trend to continue until July.

“We hope that until the holiday period in mid-July, the number of flight passengers can continue to increase and run well and smoothly,” he continued.

Muardi also observed a certain flight pattern. Several particular destinations, known for their tourism appeal, have dominated most of the flights so far.

“During this school break, the main destinations for flight passengers are Bali and Surabaya. Internationally, the main destinations are Kuala Lumpur and Singapore,” he added.

So far, the flight passengers ebbing and flowing at the airport are families with children. To make their experience at the airport more comfortable as well as enjoyable, PT Angkasa Pura/AP II and Toys Kingdom have presented two play-experience areas at the departure Terminal 3 of the airport. The play areas can be visited from Friday, 21st of June, until Sunday, 22nd of September 2024.

“We present various activities especially for children, such as an interactive T-Rex animatronic, an exciting 16-metre Hot Wheels Track, as well as a LEGO free-to-play area to hone children’s imaginations,” explained the General Manager Marketing Communications of Toys Kingdom, Ellen Widodo, on Tuesday, 2nd of July.

SVP of Corporate Secretary AP II, Cin Asmoro, also added, “The aim is so that children can play while waiting for their flight schedule, and can start to feel like they are on holiday at the airport.”