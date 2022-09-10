Queen Elizabeth II Passed Away at 96

The British monarch for the last 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at Balmoral Palace, Scotland, on Thursday 8th September 2022.

The British national flag was flown at half-mast across the country’s buildings to display condolences.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” wrote Twitter @theroyalfamily on 9th September 2022.

Previously, The Royal Family’s Twitter account reported that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle after doctors expressed concern over Queen Elizabeth’s health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and recommend that she remains under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the earlier statement wrote.

Various activities are scheduled to take place after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, ranging from the proclamation of the succession of King Charles III, the laying in state, and the state funeral itself.

Based on her official profile on the Royal.UK website, the Queen was born on 21st April 1926 in the British capital, London. She was the daughter of the then Duke of York and his wife, also named Elizabeth, who became known as the Queen Mother.

She ascended to the throne at the age of 25 after her father passed away, serving as the longest-reigning monarch in British history.