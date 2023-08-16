Alex Gares, the New Resort Manager at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort is pleased to welcome Alex Gares as the new Resort Manager.

Born and raised in Barcelona, Spain, Alex Gares is not a new person to Marriott International. He first joined the beautiful property in Phulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Krabi, Thailand as Executive Chef/F&B Director in 2015. In late October 2016, he worked at The Ritz-Carlton Koh Samui as EAM, Food & Beverage. He then continued his career at the stunning W Hotel Maldives for almost one year before moving to Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Ubud.

Alex also supported a multitude of luxury properties for their opening including Mandapa, a Ritz Carlton Reserve, Ubud, Bali in 2015, and The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi in Malaysia in 2017.

Prior to joining Marriott International in 2015, Alex worked at The Four Seasons, Koh Samui Thailand as Executive Chef where he spent four years in this property recently, he was the Partner, Co-Founder, and Gastronomic Director at Pace Gastro in Barcelona, Spain before joining us at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort.

He brings to Marriott International a wealth of experience in leading operations. In his professional journey with stunning world-class resorts and spanning luxury hotel operations, Alex together with the team will elevate the resort to the next level.

