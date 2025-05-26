ISMILE Bandung Presents “No Way, There’s Still a Hundred” Exhibition

ISMILE Bandung has officially opened ‘No Way, There’s Still a Hundred’, an educational exhibition that honours the depth, creativity, and capability of young children as thinkers, learners, and artists.

As the culmination of the academic year, this exhibition reflects the school’s commitment to child-led inquiry, collaborative learning, and the values of the Reggio Emilia approach.

The exhibition invites visitors to experience a diverse collection of work created by ISMILE Bandung’s children across all age groups — from toddlers to kindergarteners. Each project represents a unique learning journey, inspired by the children’s evolving interests and nurtured through thoughtful observation and collaboration among children, educators, and families.

Rooted in the philosophy that children possess ‘a hundred languages’ to express themselves — through drawing, movement, storytelling, sculpture, and more — the exhibition underscores the importance of viewing children as active participants in their own learning process. Each class explored a topic that emerged organically through their curiosity:

Toddlers (16–24 months) — Language of the Hands

The youngest learners explored the expressive potential of their hands through sensory-rich activities and mark-making experiences. Engaging with a variety of textures and materials — including paint, clay, and natural elements — they communicated ideas long before using words. These gestures laid the early foundations for empathy, connection, and self-expression.

Nursery 1 (2–3 years old) — From Clay to Creatures

Nursery 1 classes followed two distinct, yet equally rich, learning paths.

One group became enchanted by the elegance of flamingos, observing their grace through stories, dance, and visual art. Children mimicked flamingo poses and expressed their discoveries through movement and imaginative play.

Another group delved into the sensory world of clay—shaping, moulding, and transforming the material into representations from their imagination. This hands-on inquiry fostered fine motor skills, creativity, and an understanding of transformation.

Nursery 2 (3–4 years old) — Flight of Ideas

One class investigated birds — their feathers, flight, and symbolism of freedom — through drawing, collage, and careful observation. Their experiences, including moments of caring for sick or lost birds, sparked compassion and curiosity, grounding learning in genuine emotional connections.

Another class focused on storytelling. Through dramatisations and visual representations of their spontaneous narratives, the children gave life to their inner worlds, revealing the power of imagination and the richness of their voices.

Kindergarten 1 (4–5 years old) — The World Through Snail Trails

Captivated by the humble snail, children in Kindergarten 1 engaged in scientific observation and artistic interpretation. Through sketching spirals, tracing slimy trails, and investigating shell patterns, they integrated language, mathematics, and biology in an inquiry that uncovered the quiet wonders of nature.

Kindergarten 2 (5–6 years old) — The Language of Food

In Kindergarten 2, children explored cooking as a sensory and cultural language. From mixing and measuring to tasting and storytelling, this journey helped them develop practical life skills, deepen mathematical understanding, and foster connections with one another. Food became a symbol of identity, sharing, and joyful discovery.

Poetic Interlude:

No Way, There’s Still a Hundred!

A small hand lifted a tiny snail made of clay.

Another hand pointed, “Look! No way, there’s still a hundred!”

A hundred what? Snails? Stories? Birds?

Our hands are ready to roll, to press, to shape, to cook.

Clay will turn into trails. Birds will flap into the sky.

Flamingos might dance on tiptoes.

Sails will slide slowly, whispering secrets.

We invite you to enter our world —

where our hands tell stories,

where our cooking stirs imagination,

where the quiet of the snail meets the songs of birds.

Let’s count. Let’s create.

Let’s see if there really is… a hundred, or maybe even more.

“This exhibition is a reflection of our belief in the power of children’s ideas,” said Ms Supiani Winata, Director of ISMILE Bandung. “It demonstrates what is possible when we take the time to truly listen — to provide space, time, and trust in the learning process. What you see here is not only the outcome of creative exploration, but also the result of meaningful relationships between children, educators, and families.”

Visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibition not merely as a presentation of student work, but as a living example of inquiry-based education. The environment has been intentionally curated to highlight the collaborative spirit that defines ISMILE Bandung’s learning community.

In its entirety, ‘No Way, There’s Still a Hundred’ serves both as a joyful celebration of learning and a heartfelt invitation to witness the richness of childhood, when nurtured with respect, attentiveness, and a deep sense of wonder.