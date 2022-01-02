New Quarantine Rules for Indonesians Returning Confirmed 

The COVID-19 Handling Task Force has issued a new quarantine policy for Indonesian citizens who have just returned from abroad, effective from 1st January to 31st December 2022 or until further changes are considered.

The new policy is contained in the circular of the Head of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force number 1 of 2022 concerning entry points, quarantine places, and RT-PCR obligations for Indonesian citizens traveling overseas.

In the circular, signed by the Head of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, the entry points to Indonesia for citizens traveling from abroad is set at:

Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Banten

Juanda International Airport, East Java

Sam Ratulangi International Airport, North Sulawesi.

For those using sea transportation, the entry ports are:

Batam , Riau Islands

Tanjung Pinang, Riau Islands

Nunukan, North Kalimantan

Meanwhile, land crossings are open at Aruk and Entikong in North West Kalimantan respectively, and Motaain, East Nusa Tenggara.

Anyone arriving from abroad is required to quarantine. For Indonesians who arrive from countries that have confirmed community transmission of the Omicron variant, quarantine must be carried out for 14 days.

A 14-day quarantine is also required for those who have just returned from countries adjacent to Omicron transmission countries and countries with more than 10,000 Omicron cases.

“Quarantine is for a period of 10 days from the country or region of origin of arrival other than countries that meet the criteria referred to (Omicron transmission countries),” states the circular of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.

In the circular, it is explained that Indonesian citizens arriving from overseas must be quarantined in a centralized location.

Centralised quarantine points in DKI Jakarta are:

Wisma Atlet Pademangan

RSDC Wisma Atlet Kemayoran

Nagrak Cilincing Flats

Pasar Rumput Manggarai Flats

Centralized quarantine in East Java is located at:

the Surabaya Embarkation Hajj Dormitory

the East Java Education Quality Assurance Institute (LPMP)

the Education and Training Centre (Badiklat) of the Ministry of Religion Surabaya

Vini Vidi Vici Hotel

Grand Park Hotel Surabaya

Hotel Sahid

Hotel 88 Embong Malang

Hotel BeSS Mansion

Hotel Zest Jemursari

Hotel Bisanta Bidakara

Hotel Fave Hotel Rungkut

Hotel Life Style Hotel

Hotel Delta Sinar Mayang Sidoarjo

Hotel Zoom Jemursari

Hotel 88 Kedungsari

Hotel 88 Embong Kenongo

Hotel Pop Station City

Hotel Pop Gubeng

Hotel Cleo Jemursari

Centralised quarantine in North Sulawesi will be at Tuminting Hajj Dormitory and Maumbi Badiklat.

Meanwhile, the quarantine is centralized in the Riau Archipelago at:

BP Batam Flats, Batam City Government Flats

Putra Jaya Flats

Hajj Dormitory, and Shelters for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers (P4TKI)

Tanjung Pinang Trauma Center Protection House (RTPC) and Agency Shelters

Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers (BP2MI)

In North Kalimantan it is located in the Rusunawa of the Nunukan Regional Government and in West Kalimantan they’re at:

Entikong International Freight Terminal (TBI)

the Indonesian Job Training Unit (ULKI) and the Entikong Port Health Office (KKP) Building

the Regional Personnel Agency (BKD) Training Building

the Sambas City Hajj Dormitory

the Wisma Pos Cross Borders (PLBN) Aruk and Brimob Dormitory

The quarantine center in East Nusa Tenggara is at the Yonif RK 744/SYB Flat, or other quarantine accommodation places determined by the Head of the regional COVID-19 Handling Task Force.

In the circular, the task force also stated that the centralized quarantine was only for Indonesian citizens returning from abroad. This includes Indonesian migrant workers who are returning to Indonesia to stay at least 14 days and students who return home after completing education or carrying out study assignments abroad.

Government employees who return to Indonesia after carrying out official trips abroad and Indonesian representatives in international competitions or festivals are also covered by the new policy.

The circular also states that if government employees are not willing to be quarantined at predetermined locations, quarantine must be carried out at a centralized quarantine hotel that has been determined by the COVID-19 Task Force at their own expense.