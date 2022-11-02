New Indonesian Passports Issued from October 2022 Have Signature Columns

The Directorate General of Immigration at the Law and Human Rights Ministry has stated that the latest issued Indonesian passports in October 2022 will now include a signature column.

“Applicants who obtain a newly printed passport no longer need to process the ratification of the signature column on the endorsement page,” said the Director of Immigration Traffic at the Directorate General of Immigration of the Law and Human Rights Ministry, Amran Aris, in a written statement received in Jakarta on Thursday 13th October.

Indonesians receiving a new passport should check the document to make sure the signature column is present. Passport holders who do not have a signature column can process the validation of the signature column by walking into their local immigration office in one business day and is free of charge, said Aris.

Previously, the Royal Netherlands Embassy in Jakarta through its official website, said that since 10th October 2022, Indonesian citizens can apply for visas to the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg using an Indonesian passport with an endorsement for the signature.

The policy is in line with the technical policy issued by the Directorate General of Immigration through the circular letter from the Directorate General of Immigration number IMI.2.UM.01.01-3.3773, dated 12th August 2022.