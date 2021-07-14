New Checkpoints in Jakarta and Surrounding Area

Police have added more barriers to suppress community mobility in light of the Emergency PPKM in Jakarta and its surrounding areas.

Only essential and critical sector workers are allowed to pass through these checkpoints.

Jalan Fatmawati

The Emergency PPKM checkpoint at the Fatmawati intersection has been causing traffic jams. An evaluation was carried out regarding the opening and closing times of the installation.

The direction to Jl. Fatmawati Raya will begin to be blocked from 8:30am until 10am, changing from the previous rule which started at 6am. This has been done to prioritise essential and critical sector office workers who are still working in the office, as well as to avoid traffic jams.

Jalan Antasari

Police officers will check all drivers’ documents and ask questions regarding their destinations. For online motorcycle taxis, they can cross the checkpoint as long as they can show proof of the order, such as foods and goods.

Jalan Raya Jakarta Bogor

The checkpoint on this road in Pamulang, South Tangerang, is also in place during the emergency PPKM period.

There are four blocking times applied by the local police, which are:

Morning, 6-9am Afternoon, 2-3pm Afternoon, 4-6pm Evening, 8-10pm

Just like at other checkpoints, those who are allowed to pass are essential and critical sector workers.

“Those that may pass are essential and critical sector workers, including public transportation fleets, online motorcycle taxis, logistics, and ambulance health fleets,”

said Head of Pamulang Police Traffic Unit Iptu Bambang Sunarko.

Drivers of vehicles that do not include a work assignment letter will be diverted to the Pondok Cabe Terminal route. The driver will be asked to make a detour through Jl. M Toha to go to Jakarta.

“Move towards Pondok Cabe Terminal, then go to the left, go through the Universitas Terbuka T-junction. If you go to Jakarta, just go to the right,” continued Bambang.