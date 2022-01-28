Asymptomatic Patients and those with Mild Symptoms Urged to Isolate at Home

Head of the DKI Jakarta Health Service Widyastuti has appealed to COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic and with mild symptoms to undergo at-home self-isolation.

She said this is to anticipate an increase in the bed occupancy rate (BOR) at the city’s COVID-19 referral hospitals.

“In the past, there was a Health Ministry regulation that confirmed COVID-19 patients would be treated at hospitals, but there has been a recent circular that those being treated are those who are moderate to critical, not asymptomatic or with mild symptoms,” she explained.

Currently, Widyastuti continued, the BOR in Jakarta has increased by 45 percent based on existing data. Almost half of these cases are patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Therefore, she asked the public not to panic about the increase. The Telemedicine platform will soon provide for those who have no symptoms or have mild symptoms.