Komodo Airport Expanding, Tourists Can Directly Go to Labuan Bajo

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has inaugurated the construction of the expansion of Komodo Airport in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara.

The inaugural ceremony was broadcast live on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube on Thursday 21st July 2022.

“Direct flights from foreign countries can soon begin to disembark in Labuan Bajo. We hope that with tourists from abroad, tourism in the Labuan Bajo archipelago will be increasingly known,” explained Jokowi.

On the same occasion, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said that the current runway area of ​​Komodo Airport is 2,600 metres. If 100 metres are added, wide-body aircrafts will be able to enter Komodo Airport.

“If the runway is increased by 100 metres, it will be possible to reach a 10-hour flight. This means that wide-body aircraft can be used that can cover many international areas,” said Sumadi.

Meanwhile, the Director of Airports at the Transportation Ministry, Nafhan Syahroni, said that Boeing 737 aircraft can use Komodo Airport with the current maximum load. Thus, flights from Aceh can immediately disembark at Labuan Bajo now.

“If used internationally, it can also go to Bangkok, Manila, and Australia,” said Syahroni.

His team has continued to expand Komodo Airport since 2019 in accordance with Jokowi’s instructions. Furthermore, together with the local government, they acquired about 20 hectares of land for the extension of the runway in 2020.

“The runway has been extended by 400 metres,” concluded Syahroni.

