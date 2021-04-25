ASEAN Summit 2021 Five Agreements on Myanmar

The leaders and representatives of ASEAN countries have finished holding the ASEAN Leaders Meeting (ALM) to discuss solutions to the political crisis in Myanmar.

In the meeting held on Saturday 24th April 2021 in Jakarta, ASEAN leaders reached mutual agreement on five points. The agreement was explained by the chairman of ASEAN, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, in a written statement.

“Regarding the situation in Myanmar, the leaders reached a consensus as follows. First, the violence must stop immediately in Myanmar and all parties must exercise complete restraint,” Sultan Hassan said.

Second, the leaders agreed to hold a constructive dialogue between all interested parties in Myanmar. The dialogue needs to be started immediately to find peaceful solutions for the benefit of the people.

Third, the leaders agreed to send a special envoy from the chair of ASEAN who will facilitate mediation and the dialogue process with the assistance of the ASEAN Secretary-General.

Fourth, ASEAN will provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar through the AHA Centre.

Finally, the special envoy and delegation will visit Myanmar to meet with all relevant parties.

Sultan Hassan continued that, as an ASEAN family, the leaders had discussed in-depth the latest developments in Myanmar.

“We express deep concern over the situation in the country, including reports of casualties and escalation of violence,” he said.

“We have also heard calls for the release of all political prisoners including foreigners,” added Sultan Hassan