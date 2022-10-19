The perfect way to pause with the freedom to create your own luxury staycation is through the Indulgent Weekend Escape at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta.

As more discerning domestic and international travellers are calling for exciting weekend retreats, JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta offers an exciting weekend package that combines urban elegance, five-star amenities, and curated benefits to choose between a Weekend Brunch for two at Sailendra Restaurant or the favourite 60-minute spa treatment at Alameda Spa, and many more.

“The package says it all. Our new Weekend room package is thoughtfully curated to give our guests the freedom to create their own rejuvenating weekend experience that suits their personal preference and needs,” explained Orhun Denizoglu, the General Manager of JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta.

The “Indulgent Weekend Escape” room package starts from Rp2,450,000++ per room per night, which includes a buffet breakfast for two at Sailendra Restaurant, a comfortable Deluxe room, a choice of Saturday Brunch at Sailendra or a 60-minute spa treatment for two at Alameda Spa, not to mention a late check-out until 6pm on Sundays (subject to availability). The personal Weekend package allows guests to check in every Friday and Saturday only until November 2022.

To reserve or obtain more information on “Indulgent Weekend Escape“, please contact 021 5798 8888. Or reserve here with PROMO CODE: ZJ1.