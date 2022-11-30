Love, Light, and Laughter: Celebrate the Enchanting Spirit of the Holidays with Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta

This year, celebrate the festive season at Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta with a line-up of heartwarming offerings, from scrumptious menus and fabulous staycations to special holiday gifts for those who matter most.

“Even in uncertain or challenging times, what is important is how we choose to spend each precious moment. This is the season to embrace, reconnect and hold close our family and friends,” says General Manager Simon Barnett. “Enjoy extraordinary celebrations with your loved ones at Four Seasons, where our caring team will handle all the details and make each experience feel special.”

Throughout the holidays, Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta will be dressed in traditional red, green and white. The Christmas tree, decorated with dazzling ornaments and presents underneath, will welcome guests at the iconic Grand Staircase, adding an air of jolly merriment to every celebration.

Executive Chef Marco Violano and his culinary team invite guests to indulge in spectacular festive dining as they share the season’s joy with family and friends. Taking inspiration from an Italian saying, natale con i tuoi, Chef Marco says with a smile: “Spend the Christmas season making memories with your loved ones!”

Festive Gift Hampers

Curated by Executive Pastry Chef Lorenzo Sollecito, these signature hampers are perfect as gifts for business associates, relatives and guests at Christmas gatherings. Express appreciation with a bespoke selection of the Hotel’s finest products, from festive favourites such as Christmas cookies to all-time classics such as bonbons.

Jingle Bells Cookies — IDR 550,000 nett

Santa’s Elves — IDR 820,000 nett

Charmed Hamper — IDR 2,000,000 nett

Joyful Hamper — IDR 2,250,000 nett

Mistletoe Hamper — IDR 2,750,000 nett

Sleigh Bells Hamper — IDR 3,000,000 nett

Enchanted Hamper — IDR 3,200,000 nett

Very Merry Hamper — IDR 3,450,000 nett

Wonderland Hamper — IDR 3,650,000 nett

Four Seasons gift hampers can also be personalized. To place orders, #FSChat through WhatsApp at +6221-2277-1888.

Christmas Sweets

Discover signature cakes and sweet treats for the season, beautifully imagined and carefully crafted by the team at La Patisserie.

Sparkle this Christmas Day with White Christmas , a combination of Cinnamon Sponge, Graham Cracker, Coconut and Raisin Curd and Klappertaart Mousse — IDR 490,000++

, a combination of Cinnamon Sponge, Graham Cracker, Coconut and Raisin Curd and Klappertaart Mousse — IDR 490,000++ Fill up on joy with Berry Merry Tart , a blend of 66% Infused Earl Grey Dark Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Compote, Bittersweet Cocoa Sponge, Fresh Raspberry and Cocoa Tart — IDR 84,000++

, a blend of 66% Infused Earl Grey Dark Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Compote, Bittersweet Cocoa Sponge, Fresh Raspberry and Cocoa Tart — IDR 84,000++ Tis the season with Holly Magic , a perfect combination of Cinnamon Sponge, Caramelized Apple, Raisin, Walnut Whip and Vanilla Cream — IDR 84,000++

, a perfect combination of Cinnamon Sponge, Caramelized Apple, Raisin, Walnut Whip and Vanilla Cream — IDR 84,000++ Indulge in the sensation of Under the Tree with Hazelnut Financier Sponge, Yoghurt Mousse and Cassis Compote – IDR 84,000++

To place orders, #FSChat through WhatsApp at +6221-2277-1888.

Festive Dining at Alto

Christmas Eve Dinner

December 24, 2022, 6:00 pm onwards

Five-course priced at IDR 1,588,000++ per person

Renowned for its exceptional service and hearty Italian gastronomy, Alto welcomes guests to celebrate Christmas Eve with their near and dear ones. Embark on a splendid journey of flavours with an enticing five-course Italian set menu. The evening includes specialities such as Hokkaido Scallop Carpaccio with Caspian Sea-Selected Sevruga Caviar and Oven-Roasted Veal Tenderloin with Winter Black Truffle Sauce.

Christmas Brunch

December 25, 2022, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Christmas Brunch is priced at IDR 988,000++ per person

Paying tribute to beloved Italian family traditions, the Christmas Brunch invites families and close friends to reconnect and rejoice. Explore an extravagant spread of delectable specialities from around the globe, at the best brunch in town. Alto is well-known for its use of the freshest and highest-quality ingredients, crafted with authentic techniques and modern flair.

New Year’s Eve Dinner

December 31, 2022, 6:00 pm onwards

Five-course priced at IDR 1,788,000++ per person

Celebrate the end of the year with a superb Italian feast, framed by glittering views of Jakarta’s skyline. A live pianist takes the stage as a celebration to welcome a new year. Don’t forget to take home the New Year gift, a special treat for each guest from Four Seasons.

New Year Brunch

New Year Brunch is priced at IDR 1,088,000++ per person

Executive Chef Marco Violano and Executive Pastry Chef Lorenzo Sollecito team up to present a wonderful New Year’s Brunch at Alto Restaurant. Enjoy the full experience while feasting on antipasti, seafood bar, roasted turkey, and Italian specialities such as Risotto Parmagiano and Beef Wagyu Lasagna.

To reserve a table at Alto, use WhatsApp at +62 878-8870-0096.

Festive Cocktails at Nautilus

Raise a toast to the holiday spirit with signature cocktails at Nautilus Bar. Crafted by Bar Manager and storyteller Henry Maraben, these unique concoctions come with delightful touches from the Indonesian archipelago.

Coco Pandan Eggnog. Nutmeg-infused dark rum with Fernet-Branca, pandan syrup, coconut cream and egg.

Nutmeg-infused dark rum with Fernet-Branca, pandan syrup, coconut cream and egg. The North Pole. Earl grey-infused East Indies Gin with cinnamon, cream de cassis and Cynar.

Earl grey-infused East Indies Gin with cinnamon, cream de cassis and Cynar. Batavia Toddy. Bourbon whiskey with honey, lemon, aromatic bitters and homemade pletok mix.

All cocktails are priced at IDR 200,000++.

Nautilus Bar opens every day from 6:00 pm to 1:00 am. To reserve a table at Nautilus, #FSChat through WhatsApp at +62 21-2277-1888.

Festive 2 Go

Share festive favourites in the comfort and privacy of your home. Focus on appreciating simple yet precious moments with family and friends – and leave the culinary centrepiece to Four Seasons. Choose from four specialities this year.

To place orders, #FSChat through WhatsApp at +6221-2277-1888.

Family Holiday Escape

The holidays give us an opportunity to cherish and pamper loved ones, renew precious bonds, and create sparkling new memories. Each moment shines brightly during a family staycation at Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta, the most glamorous retreat in town.

Plan a memorable getaway with the Hotel’s special offer for families, including 10 percent off room rate, daily breakfast for four persons, complimentary access for four persons to Museum MACAN, a contemporary and modern museum in Jakarta, have fun kids’ activities in the kid’s corner, full access to wellness facilities, and much more.

This special package is for 1-31st December 2022. For reservations, #FSChat through WhatsApp at +6221-2277-1888.