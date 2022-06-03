Reduce Groundwater Use, Two Dams Built in Bali

Bali Governor Wayan Koster has announced plans to reduce groundwater use on Bali by building two dams to meet needs through surface water.

The two dams will be Tamblang dam and Sidan dam.

The construction of the two dams is projected to cost up to Rp2.6 trillion, all of which will come from the budget of the Public Works and Public Housing Ministry.

“I will reduce underground water drilling because it is damaging the ecosystem,” he said when met at Taman Werdhi Budaya Art Centre, Denpasar, Tuesday 31th May 2022.

Koster said that Bali is currently facing a clean water crisis. Therefore, he wants to ensure the availability of surface water is guaranteed and can be supplied to various areas in Bali so that water no longer needs to come from underground.

“Later, clean water in Denpasar and Badung will no longer be drilled from below. It will be supplied from these dams so that our hotels can get water with guaranteed continuity and quality. This is not only for domestic needs like agriculture but also for our hotels,” concluded Koster.