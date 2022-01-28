How to Obtain a Child Identity Card in Indonesia

The Child Identity Card, also known as the KIA, is an official identity card for children aged up to 17 years old.

A KIA is issued by the government through the Office of Occupation and Civil Registration to strengthen the data and identity of Indonesian children. The purpose of issuing a KIA card is to improve data collection, protection, and public services in an effort to provide protection and fulfilment of citizens’ constitutional rights.

There are two types of KIA. The first is for children aged 0-5 years and the second for children aged 5-17 years. The difference between these types of cards is the contents such as the NIK, parents’ names, address, and photos. Cards for children aged 0-5 years do not use photos, while for children aged 5-17 years, there is a photo.

How to Make a Child Identity Card (KIA)

A KIA is not only for Indonesian citizens but also for foreign nationals living in Indonesia. As quoted from the official website, Indonesia.go.id, the following are some of the requirements to obtain one:

Have a photocopy of the passport and permanent residence permit ( KITAP

Bring the original family card (Kartu Keluarga) of the parent or guardian of the child

Bring the original E-KTP of both parents

For children who are foreign nationals who already have a passport, parents are required to report to the local Civil Registration Agency (Dukcapil) by submitting the requirements to issue their KIA card.

Here are the requirements for making a KIA for Indonesian citizens:

Have a photocopy of the birth certificate and bring the original birth certificate

Bring the family card (Kartu Keluarga) of the child’s guardian

Bring the original ID cards of both parents and/or guardians of the child

For children aged 5-12 years, they must bring two 2 x 3 photographs of the child

After the requirements have been fulfilled, this is the process to get a KIA: