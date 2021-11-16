How to Enter the UK as of 22nd November

The UK removed Indonesia from the red list of countries that required hotel quarantine in October and is now recognising more vaccines to allow entrance into the country, including Sinovac.

According to the UK government’s official website, starting 22nd November 2021 at 4am local time, the UK will begin to recognise the vaccines Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing, and Covaxin. Previously, it had only recognised four types of vaccines: AstraZeneca (AZ), Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen.

Tourists who have been vaccinated for more than 14 days can visit the UK. However, before arrival, travellers must book and pay for a second-day test for COVID-19 online and fill out the Passenger Locator Form no more than 48 hours before departure.

And after arriving in the UK, travellers are required to take a COVID-19 test on or before their second day and submit a vaccine certificate in English, German, or Spanish. The UK does not require quarantine unless the results of the second day of the COVID-19 test are positive.

Furthermore, children aged 17 and below, as of 22nd November, are also not required to quarantine.

For tourists who do not meet vaccine requirements, entry to the UK is still possible under the following rules:

They must be tested for COVID-19 three days before travelling to the UK They must book and pay for a COVID-19 test for the second and eight days after arrival They need to fill in the Passenger Locator Form within 48 hours before departure They will need to self-isolate for 10 days at home or another specified location. If the traveller is in the UK for less than 10 days, then they are still required to quarantine during the whole stay.

Also Read Singapore-Indonesia Vaccinated Travel Lane Starts 29th November