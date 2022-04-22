A Serene Eid al-Fitr’ at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

As Ramadan comes close to an end, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta has prepared an extravagant Eid celebration throughout the Eid-Al-Fitr holiday.

From a lavish brunch at Signatures Restaurant, a wonderful staycation, to a delicious takeaway gourmet are ready to make your Eid celebration even merrier.

EID STAYCATION OFFER

Celebrate Eid like no other at the heart of Jakarta with your beloved family and enjoy a special rate of Rp3,327,500 per night including breakfast for two. Check into your spacious room with views overlooking the famous Bundaran HI and get ready to explore the city attractions such as world-class shopping malls or stroll around the city with the MRT that is just minutes away from the hotel. Enjoy this special offer until 8th May 2022.

EID BRUNCH

Celebrate Eid al-Fitr’ and connect with friends and family at a relaxing brunch as you indulge in a highlight of all-time favourite Eid delicacies such as Sayur Godok Betawi, Lontong Sayur, and Ketupat Lebaran. Not to mention, the international delights including salmon en croute, roasted beef, and unlimited sweet treats are available to bring you on a culinary journey during the Eid festivities. The Eid Brunch is available on 2nd-3rd May with the price of Rp688,000++.

EID BESEKAN

Specially curated by our culinary team, our Eid Besekan is an ideal takeaway package to accompany your Eid Mubarak day. Bring home selections of Indonesian favourites with choices of Mandalika Rijsttafel, Nasi Gandul, and Lebaran Ketupat Komplit for your festive celebrations in the comfort of your home. The Eid Besekan is available starting from Rp350,000 nett.

