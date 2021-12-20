Foreigner Found Sleeping on the Streets in Canggu

An as-yet-unidentified foreigner has been found sleeping on the sidewalk at the intersection of Jalan Raya Kerobokan, Badung Regency, Bali.

“Traffic lights are also a silent witness to your deep sleep. The location is at the Kerobokan intersection,” wrote the account that sent the foreigner’s actions viral.

Inevitably, this foreigner also caused trouble for the municipal police, Satpol PP.

“We have been looking for the foreigner, but we haven’t found him. We went there and he wasn’t there,” said the Head of Satpol PP for Badung Regency Bali I Gusti Suryanegara when contacted on Monday 20th December.

The video went viral on Sunday 19th December, and his team, along with the police and Kelian, or the local village head, came to the location but the foreigner was no longer there. He said that the foreigner slept on the sidewalk because he was drunk.

“It seems he was drunk because there are traces of vomit around there,” he added.

He also revealed that incidents of foreigners getting drunk and sleeping on the side of the road often occur, especially on Jalan Shortcut Canggu, Badung Regency, Bali, while others are found drunk and asleep in the rice fields in the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEDIA INFORMASI SEPUTAR BALI (@denpasar.viral)

Also Read Video: Police and Immigration Arresting Runaway Russian Fugitive