European Union Opens Doors for Tourist Visits from Indonesia 

The European Union (EU) officially added Indonesia to the list of countries allowed to conduct non-essential travel or tourism to the region on Thursday 18th November.

This decision is in line with the results of reviewing restrictions at the border-related to COVID-19. Under the new rules effective Thursday, residents from:

Indonesia

Argentina

Australia

Bahrain

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Jordan

Kuwait

Namibia

New Zealand

Peru

Qatar

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Taiwan

United States

United Arab Emirates

Uruguay

Can enter the EU for non-essential travel.

The same permission will apply to Chinese nationals if Beijing grants the same rights to EU citizens.

The travel list allows access to the 27 EU states as well as non-EU countries in the Schengen zone, namely Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. However, the decision is only considered a recommendation for the governments of EU countries to allow entry of visitors from other countries who have been fully vaccinated, as well as prohibit entry of people from countries on the list.

The European Union travel list is updated every two weeks. The bloc imposed travel restrictions last March to stem the spread of COVID-19.