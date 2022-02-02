Entering Indonesia for Overseas Arrival: Rules per 1st February 2022

New rules concerning the health protocol for overseas arrival during the COVID-19 pandemic have been clarified in the COVID-19 Task Force circular number 4 of 2022, effective from 1st February 2022 until further notice.

Signed by the Head of the COVID-19 Task Force Suharyanto, the circular includes the officially reduced duration of mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals to five days from the previous seven. The five-day quarantine duration, however, only applies to Indonesian citizens and foreigners who have received the full dosage of vaccination.

“Quarantine for seven days is intended for overseas travellers who have received only the first dose of vaccine,” reads the circular, quoted on Wednesday 2nd February.

Overseas travellers will undergo two PCR tests, specifically when they arrive in Indonesia and then on day four for those who are required to quarantine for five days and day six for those who are required to be quarantined for seven days.

If the results of the PCR test on the second test show negative results, the quarantine period is over and overseas travellers can continue their activities in Indonesia. However, if the test comes out positive, then overseas travellers must continue to isolate themselves until they recover.

Overseas travellers who are categorised as Indonesian Migrant Workers, students, government employees returning from foreign services, or Indonesian representatives in international competitions or festivals can be quarantined in a centralised quarantine place funded by the state.

Meanwhile, Indonesian citizens outside the criteria above, as well as foreign diplomats outside the head of foreign representatives and their families, must undergo quarantine in hotels that have been appointed by the government at their own expense.

Quarantine-free dispensation can be given to Indonesian citizens under urgent circumstances, such as:

Having a life-threatening health condition

Having a medical condition that requires special attention

Mourning the death of an immediate family member

The international entrances currently open by the government, are: