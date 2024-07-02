DKI Jakarta Provincial Government Takes Action on Foreign Refugees Who Put Up Tents in Front of UNHCR Office

The presence of tents around the UNHCR office was considered disruptive to the environment, prompting the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government to take action.

Around 30 foreign refugees erected tents in front of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Most of them come from conflict-ridden countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia. They have been living in dozens of tents along Jalan Setiabudi Selatan, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.

The tents are situated opposite the MD Entertainment Building and directly in front of the UNHCR Office, with some on the pavement and others encroaching onto the road, taking up road space.

In response, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government is attempting to manage the foreign refugees living in these tents as of Tuesday, 2nd of July 2024.

This action is being taken because the tents are occupying road space and causing the surrounding area to become unsightly, despite the refugees folding up their tents when the weather is fine. Additionally, there is noticeable rubbish scattered around the location.

Setiabudi Subdistrict Head Iswahyudi confirmed that the regulation is underway and that it is being carried out in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including the Civil Service Police Unit, Social Services, Police, and South Jakarta Immigration. This operation commenced at around 9:00 AM.

“That’s right, there was regulation this morning. The operation will be conducted jointly by several parties,” said Iswahyudi.

Several foreign refugees appeared confused about the dismantling of the tents. One of the refugees protested against the action, not accepting the demolition carried out by the joint officers.

Some refugees, including mothers and children, were seen being transported in Immigration vehicles.

Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono, believes that the presence of these tents is damaging the aesthetics of Jakarta. He mentioned that the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government would coordinate with the UNHCR regarding the refugee tents, which the community finds disturbing.

“We will later discuss with UNHCR how to accommodate them from a humanitarian perspective and not disturb [the surrounding environment],” said Hartono.