HiFFest 2023 “Reimagining Waste: Stories of Transformation”

HighScope Film Festival (HiFFest), an annual short film competition for junior high school students organised by OSIS SMP Sekolah HighScope Indonesia TB. Simatupang is back!

The event returns to Sekolah HighScope Indonesia TB. Simatupang, South Jakarta, is better than ever. The theme this time was “Waste Not” with the motto Reimagining Waste: Stories of Transformation. This theme invites young filmmakers to explore the concept of waste transformation and its profound impact on shaping a sustainable future. The participants celebrated the power of storytelling to inspire change and showcase the incredible potential of waste as a catalyst for transformation, innovation, and positive action.

In its 18th year, HiFFest continues to open its doors to all junior high school students to develop their ideas through the medium of short films. From HighScope Indonesia Schools and other schools across Indonesia. This year, HiFFest features eight short film titles by students from eight participating schools, namely:

Saat Bumi Terjatuh – Sekolah HighScope Indonesia TB. Simatupang Sebuah Pesan – Sekolah Paradisa Cendekia Le Parfait – Sekolah Al Azhar 3 Sembarangan – Sekolah Dian Didaktika Si Luu – Sekolah HighScope Indonesia Bali Draw The Future – Sekolah Global Mandiri Cibubur 1 Reduce, Reuse, Repeat – SMPIP Baitul Maal Cynosure – SMPIT Auliya

The series of Hiffest 2023 activities consists of two stages, namely a 2-day workshop (Movie Workshop) and the peak event, Awarding Day. The workshop activities took place in November 2023. The 2-day workshop activities took place in November 2023, in which the participants received guidance from mentors of the Karnos Film. The workshop included various classes covering the basics of filmmaking; Film Production with Ario Rubbik, Script Writing with Mutiara Rizki, Acting with Ocky Yudiandra, Editing with Rizky Amarulloh, and Scoring with Aprimela (White Shoes & The Couples Company).

Awarding Day featured the eight film titles above, followed by the assessment of five judges who are practitioners and experts in their fields, namely Angga Dwimas Sasongko (Filosofi Kopi, Nanti Kita Cerita tentang Hari Ini, Mencuri Raden Saleh), Ario Rubbik (The Last Barongsai, Hijabers In Love, Satu Jam Saja), Angelica Simperler (Incredible Love, Cinta di dalam Perjodohan, 8 Hari Menaklukan Cowo), Dian Hadipranowo (Composer, Film Music Director), and Kanya Kamili Priyanti (Gadis Kretek, Gossip Girl Indonesia, Tunnel Indonesia). The following are the winners of Hiffest 2023 for each category:

Best Movie: Saat Bumi Terjatuh – Sekolah HighScope Indonesia TB. Simatupang

Best Director: Saat Bumi Terjatuh – Sekolah HighScope Indonesia TB. Simatupang

Best Editing: Le Parfait – Sekolah Al Azhar 3

Best Soundtrack: Le Parfait – Sekolah Al Azhar 3

Best Storyboard (script writing): Saat Bumi Terjatuh – Sekolah HighScope Indonesia TB. Simatupang

Best Director of Photography: Saat Bumi Terjatuh – Sekolah HighScope Indonesia TB. Simatupang

Best Sound Composition: Cynosure – SMPIT Auliya

Best Actor: Sembarangan – Sekolah Dian Didaktika

Best Actress: Saat Bumi Terjatuh – Sekolah HighScope Indonesia TB. Simatupang

Best Poster: Si Luu – Sekolah HighScope Indonesia Bali

Best Live Performance: Draw The Future – Sekolah Global Mandiri Cibubur 1

Favorite Movie: Saat Bumi Terjatuh – Sekolah HighScope Indonesia TB. Simatupang

Best Sustainable Fashion: Draw The Future – Sekolah Global Mandiri Cibubur 1

The addition of Best Sustainable Fashion category was added in harmony with the theme of Waste Not. With the increasing awareness of the world community regarding environmental problems, sustainable fashion is currently being promoted by prominent players in the fashion industry. In line with Sustainable Development Goals for responsible consumption and production, and climate action, the new category aims to bring more awareness to the issue.

The judges gave high appreciation for HiFFest 2023. Angga Dwimas Sasongko was very happy with his first experience as a judge. “It was apparent that their literacy has developed compared to previous generations and that is very encouraging. The event is also cool because it’s not just films, there are also performances. What surprised me was that the soundtrack was even made by themselves. So this event not only teaches originality but also teaches independence. This combination all makes HiFFest a very unique event.”

Dian Hadipranowo also said something similar. “These kids are very talented. They have a very great ability to continue what has been planned, and they are very consistent in the works I saw today.”

Angelica Simperler expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be a HiFFest judge again. “I’m really happy to be a judge for the second time at HiFFest. “Again, I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the films made by junior high school students. All of them were awesome and cool.”

Kanya Kamili Priyanti, an alumna of Sekolah HighScope Indonesia TB. Simatupang felt very proud to be invited to be a judge. “It feels very surreal, because 15 years ago I was standing on stage, presenting a film, performing, and today I am sitting as one of the judges. It’s great to see the development of the current generation, with more advanced technology and easily accessible knowledge. The way they make films is more developed and well done.”

Apart from the announcement of the best films based on the 13 categories above, Awarding Day was also enlivened by performances from Silktonez, Xscape, Infinity Dance Team, Amora Lemos and Uncle John. Congratulations to all of the winners.