Discover Jakarta Rich Heritage

Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta introduced Indonesian history and culture to their foreign guests, in correlation to the country’s 78th Independence Day. 

Through the spirit “Indonesia Continuing to Move Forward“, Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta conducted the event entitled “Discover Jakarta Rich Heritage Tour“. Participants were invited for a tour of the National Monument, the Bank Indonesia Museum, the Fatahilah Museum and the Wayang Museum

“We hope that many of our valued guests who came from various countries around the world can further learn to know the rich and diverse culture and history of Indonesia which they will find it unique and can help promote for advanced Indonesia,” stated Atha Imran, the Front Office Manager of Fraser Residence Sudirman. 

