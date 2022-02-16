Criticized by MotoGP racers, Mandalika Circuit will be Repaved

Conditions at the Mandalika Circuit on Lombok have received criticism from racers who have just completed the Indonesian MotoGP pre-season test.

The situation has led Dorna Sport to ensure that the track would be repaved.

According to an Antara report, several riders complained of dirty, dusty track conditions and lots of small rocks on the track during the three days of the Mandalika MotoGP pre-season test. Therefore, some areas of the Mandalika Circuit will be re-coated.

This step was taken following an evaluation given by the FIM international motor racing federation. They will later oversee the homologation of the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit track.

“The FIM, which oversees track homologation, has communicated with the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) regarding the necessary repairs, which will be carried out up to a minimum of seven days before the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia,” said Dorna’s official statement, quoted from Antara .

Furthermore, Dorna said that the Indonesian MotoGP organisers gave a quick response about improving the Mandalika Circuit. ITDC and the circuit owner have both reportedly agreed to this FIM request.

“All parties have reacted quickly and work towards the revamp has begun, including a partial resurfacing of the track. The circuit will be resurfaced starting from the section before turn 17 to after turn 5,” the statement continued. “This venue will also prepare for the Grand Prix by applying world-leading technology to ensure the surface meets MotoGP standards.”

Meanwhile, ITDC President Director Abdulbar M. Mansoer explained that his party would work harder with the main contractor PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk. and Roadgrip Motorsport Indonesia (RMI). This step has been taken to meet the deadline set by the FIM.

“We hope that our commitment to maintaining conditions and improving the quality of the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit track can provide the best race experience for riders and spectators when the race is held,” he said.