Simplified Indonesian Golden Visa Applications by Bank Mandiri Online Services

Foreign Nationals can open an account with Bank Mandiri online from their home country.

This can be used to deposit immigration guarantees, making it easier to apply for an Indonesian golden visa.

The Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, has announced that the Livin’ by Mandiri application service plan for immigration will be ready in February 2024.

“This collaboration also addresses two of the four tasks given by the President when appointing me to serve as Director General of Immigration, namely golden visas and digitising immigration services,” said Karim in an official statement on Wednesday, 6th December 2023.

This ease of immigration services is possible through collaboration between Bank Mandiri and the Directorate General of Immigration. The signing of the cooperation agreement was carried out by the President Director of Bank Mandiri, Darmawan Junaidi, and the Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, on Tuesday, 5th December 2023 at the Mandiri Club, South Jakarta.

A golden visa is a visa given as a basis for granting a residence permit for five to ten years to support the national economy. This type of visa requires foreigners to invest funds in Indonesia. These funds must be saved or deposited at a bank in Indonesia. The integration of the Directorate General of Immigration’s electronic visa portal with Livin’ by Mandiri banking services not only provides practicality for foreigners. Golden visa applicants can immediately open a Bank Mandiri account with the Livin’ application. Through this account, immigration guarantees can be deposited directly.

“We will be greatly helped by this scheme, especially in simplifying the application process until the golden visa is issued. Even in terms of monitoring the funds held by golden visa holders, they remain under the requirements, all managed by the system,” said Silmy.

Meanwhile, Darmawan Junaidi hopes that the ease and security of transactions offered can improve the quality of the Directorate General of Immigration’s public services to foreigners and attract more attention from foreigners to invest their funds in Indonesia.

“The digitalisation of public services must be carried out well because digitalisation is a solution to facilitate and speed up the process of providing better services to the public,” said Junaidi.

Additionally, Karim added that digitalisation also narrows the opportunities for irregularities to occur. This is an important capital in making Indonesia an increasingly developed country.