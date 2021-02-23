COVID-19 Vaccinations for Tanah Abang Traders Stopped by Police

Mass crowds accumulated during the COVID-19 vaccination process for traders at Central Jakarta’s Tanah Abang Market was stopped by local authorities.

“Yes, I did stop it. The Tanah Abang sub-district COVID-19 Task Force saw a massive queue of traders so the vaccination process had to be stopped today,” said Metro Police Chief for Tanah Abang, Kompol Singgih Hermawan.

The crowd of traders queuing for a COVID-19 vaccination began on Monday 22nd February at Tanah Abang Market, block A on the 8th floor.

“There were hundreds of them. We have advised everyone to keep their distance, but more and more traders came, even after we advised the committee to comply with the health protocols yesterday,” explained Singgih.

Considering the small space of this vaccination site, local police had previously advised the committee to schedule the traders to be vaccinated. Traders had been scheduled and organised, waiting in a queue in a prescribed order.

However, the number of traders who came to be vaccinated did not match the queuing schedule. There were not enough health workers available to vaccinate all who came, meaning a large crowd built up.

“Those who should arrive at 3pm arrived at 9am instead. Then, those scheduled to arrive at 2pm arrived at 8am, ” concluded Singgih.