Starfish Bloo Brunch Restarted with a Twist

When the “missing” me vibe felt so equal, W Bali – Seminyak felt it too!

Missing the moment to serve luscious sips and bites to their audience, Starfish Bloo is restarting the much-anticipated Sunday Brunch, this time, with a twist!

Set to grill on 22nd August 2021, the brunch will feature Starfish Bloo’s all-time favourites, accompanied by not only one, but three special stations from the finest, freshest produce materials sourced locally and organically by Mason, plant-based vegan goodies from Good Mantra, and a sweetness unique fine-dining experience by Apéritif. Offering many more choices to the table start from Rp645,000 ++ per person for the food package.

Known as the “it” place on a sunny Sunday mood, Starfish Bloo once again taking the liberty to host the Epic Ten. From the notorious selection of pan Asian and seafood picks to the specialties from each of the restaurant partners, begin with the slow-roasted grain-fed beef short rib chimichurri – Mason, continue with the Shakshuka – Good Mantra and sweeten up with the Bounty by Apéritif served with W’s signature cocktails. The brunch is available on food packages as well as alcohol and champagne packages.

Mason, the craft of masonry itself, is squarely focused on creations built from the ground up. Only the finest freshest materials are sourced locally and organically wherever possible and a pared-back approach is taken from start to finish. Group Chef Benjamin Cross employs ageless cooking methods like smoking and wood-fire grilling to coax maximum flavour from minimal ingredients by exploring ancient processes of pickling, curing and fermenting, and perfecting traditional techniques such as cheese making.

Set in the 1920s-inspired dining hall with the striking view of Ubud’s lush jungle, Apéritif serves a daily changing lunch and dinner degustation menu that will take their guest on a culinary journey, as they discover the best of their eclectic fine-dining philosophy, bringing together the flavours of modern gastronomy, lesser-known Indonesian ingredients, exquisite produce sourced globally and also from the property’s own greenhouse harvest. With his over 20 years of experience, chef Nic Vanderbeeken will be showcasing his connection to the bounty of Asian produce and the unique flavours available in this part of the world.

With a kitchen that dishes up wholesome plant-based eats, focusing on unique ingredients from small local farms, almost everything at Good Mantra is made in-house, from their nut-milks to granolas to zingy relishes, chutneys and sauces except for the bread from their good friend at Baked, just down the road.

The earth-to-plate philosophy is also reflected in the bar, where their Balinese mixologists have designed a list of drinks inspired by the landscape and the seasons. Made in-house with love, they have prepared native-plant soda and jamu to their very own bitters, tinctures and vermouths, which are shaken and stirred in our cocktail range.

Look nowhere and build your appetite to sample these once-and-for-all brunch sessions. Limited seats are available with strict health and safety requirements of Marriott International’s “Commitment to Clean” standards, W Bali – Seminyak is ready to welcome guests.

Make your reservation now by calling +62 361 3000 106 or sending an email to [email protected] Click here for more information.