STAY, PLAY, GETAWAY TO SWISS-BELRESORT DAGO HERITAGE BANDUNG FOR THIS SEASON SCHOOL HOLIDAY STAYCATION PROMO

Get ready to make some unforgettable memories these 2025 school holidays!

With Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage’s exciting staycation deals, you can explore Bandung and beyond without breaking the bank. Get away with the School Holiday Staycation promo this June and create truly special memories for your kids during their school holiday breaks.

Designed with families’ comfort in mind, this exclusive holiday package offers the perfect blend of relaxation, fun, and quality time together. Unlock 20% Discount on Rooms, complete with exciting activities for Kids! When booking with Swiss-Belhotel International, their friendly mascot Bernie will make sure that the kids enjoy their holiday stay to the fullest.

Special treats for little guests include:

Bernie Sweets for a thrilling start

for a thrilling start An array of Weekly Kids Activities every Saturday and Sunday.

“Kick off your holiday with a scrumptious breakfast at Swiss-KitchenTM Restaurant, renowned for its extensive breakfast spread and warm ambience. Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage’s School Holiday Staycation package includes daily breakfast for two adults and two children (aged 5 and under). This package is valid until 31st August 2025” Added Mr. Gerri Primacitra, General Manager Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage.

Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage, a four-star international hotel chain, is the first Swiss-Belresort property in Java located in the Upper Dago area within the Dago Heritage Golf Course complex, which was built in 1917 and is one of the oldest golf courses in Indonesia. Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage features 161 rooms with a range of international standard facilities, including a restaurant, lobby lounge and bar, meeting facilities, heated infinity pool complete with gym, kids club and spa massage facilities, wine corner and easy access to the Dago Heritage Golf Course.