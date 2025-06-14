Saturday, 14 June 2025

- st regis - pullman lombok - st regis jkt - Padma Run- Padma Semarang
jis - OXO - Wellington - Global Jaya - Truely - Canggu HI
Indonesia Expat
Featured Travel

STAY, PLAY, GETAWAY TO SWISS-BELRESORT DAGO HERITAGE BANDUNG FOR THIS SEASON SCHOOL HOLIDAY STAYCATION PROMO

by Indonesia Expat
STAY, PLAY, GETAWAY TO SWISS-BELRESORT DAGO HERITAGE BANDUNG FOR THIS SEASON SCHOOL HOLIDAY STAYCATION PROMO

Get ready to make some unforgettable memories these 2025 school holidays!

With Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage’s exciting staycation deals, you can explore Bandung and beyond without breaking the bank. Get away with the School Holiday Staycation promo this June and create truly special memories for your kids during their school holiday breaks.

SWISS-BELRESORT DAGO HERITAGE BANDUNGDesigned with families’ comfort in mind, this exclusive holiday package offers the perfect blend of relaxation, fun, and quality time together. Unlock 20% Discount on Rooms, complete with exciting activities for Kids! When booking with Swiss-Belhotel International, their friendly mascot Bernie will make sure that the kids enjoy their holiday stay to the fullest.

HOLIDAY STAYCATION PROMOSpecial treats for little guests include:

  • Bernie Sweetsfor a thrilling start
  • An array of Weekly Kids Activities every Saturday and Sunday.

STAY, PLAY, GETAWAY TO SWISS-BELRESORT DAGO HERITAGE“Kick off your holiday with a scrumptious breakfast at Swiss-KitchenTM Restaurant, renowned for its extensive breakfast spread and warm ambience. Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage’s School Holiday Staycation package includes daily breakfast for two adults and two children (aged 5 and under). This package is valid until 31st August 2025” Added Mr. Gerri Primacitra, General Manager Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage.

Swiss-KitchenTM Restaurant
Swiss-KitchenTM Restaurant

School Holiday promo Swissbel Dago Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage, a four-star international hotel chain, is the first Swiss-Belresort property in Java located in the Upper Dago area within the Dago Heritage Golf Course complex, which was built in 1917 and is one of the oldest golf courses in Indonesia. Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage features 161 rooms with a range of international standard facilities, including a restaurant, lobby lounge and bar, meeting facilities, heated infinity pool complete with gym, kids club and spa massage facilities, wine corner and easy access to the Dago Heritage Golf Course.

pool Swissbel Dago Bandung For more information – contact +62-22 2045 9999, Whatsapp to +62-22 2045 9999/ WA on 08112331917 (Room Reservation) http://bit.ly/SRDA-RESVWA / 087779720035 (Swiss-Kitchen™ Restaurant) https://bit.ly/WA-SKSRDA email to prmsrda@swiss-belhotel.com or follow Instagram: @swissbelresortdago  https://instagram.com/swissbelresortdago also Facebook Fanpage: Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage.

Related posts

AMERICANS ABROAD – CAST YOUR VOTE FOR THE NOVEMBER ELECTION

Indonesia Expat

Jakarta’s Malls Ready to Reopen, PSBB Depends on Public

Indonesia Expat

Five Popular Restaurants in Jakarta This Month

Indonesia Expat

DKI Jakarta Offers 21 Projects at the Jakarta Investment Forum 2023

Indonesia Expat

Odd-Even Plate Policy to be Extended Across Jakarta

Indonesia Expat

5 Things To Know In Jakarta

Indonesia Expat