Sunset Garden Festival Returns to Kuta with Seaside Beats and Back-to-back Parties

Bali’s premier beachside celebration is back. Sunset Garden Festival returns on Thursday, 5th of June 2025, lighting up Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort with a high-energy fusion of music, mixology, and unforgettable ocean views.

This year’s festival unfolds across two distinctive stages — the stylish &More by Sheraton and the lively Beachwalk entrance — offering non-stop performances from 5 PM to 11 PM.

As the sun sets, the party begins at &More by Sheraton, setting the mood for a vibrant evening. The momentum then carries over to the entrance, where the rhythm keeps flowing and the energy stays high into the night.

A line-up of nine talented DJs will take to the decks, including headliner DJ Hannah X, a powerhouse performer known for her captivating sets and global music influences. From deep house to euphoric anthems, each artist brings a fresh sound that will keep the crowd moving from the first beat to the last. With epic DJ sets and ocean views as the backdrop, this unforgettable evening pairs elevated food and signature cocktails for a festival that excites every sense.

Curated by Executive Chef Rangga Safari, this year’s festival menu highlights bold flavours and gourmet comfort food:

Festival Menu Highlights:

Low & Slow Spices Rubbed Beef Picanha — tender cuts infused with aromatic spices, grilled to perfection

— tender cuts infused with aromatic spices, grilled to perfection Chilli Cheese Smash Burger — a fiery, indulgent classic layered with rich cheese and a spicy kick

— a fiery, indulgent classic layered with rich cheese and a spicy kick Mortadella di Pollo and Brie Folded Pizza — a luxurious twist featuring creamy brie, artisanal chicken mortadella, and crisp, folded dough

Festivalgoers can enjoy a tempting array of cocktails and culinary delights from Prost Beer, Nusa Cana Rum, Aperol Spritz, and East Indies Gin. With every sip and bite, the atmosphere grows even more dynamic, perfect for those who love their music served with bold flavours and sunset views.

This Year’s Headliner: DJ Hannah X

The spotlight shines on DJ Hannah X (@hannahx.music), whose genre-blending sets and fearless stage presence electrify dance floors around the world. From deep house to feel-good anthems, she brings high-impact energy and bold rhythms to the Bali stage for her island debut.

A dynamic force in the electronic music scene, DJ Hannah X captivates audiences with her powerful performances and eclectic soundscapes. Her sets effortlessly blend deep house, techno, and uplifting anthems, creating immersive experiences that resonate with diverse crowds. Having graced stages at renowned festivals and clubs worldwide, she’s earned a reputation for her magnetic presence and innovative mixes.

Her recent collaboration with Brett Allen at Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024 showcased her ability to energise massive audiences, further cementing her status as one of Asia’s top DJs. Alongside seven other dynamic performers, the music will pulse across two immersive stages, with &More by Sheraton offering golden hour grooves framed by panoramic ocean views.

Let the beats rise with the tide. Music, flavour, and festival energy await.

Event Details:

Venue: &More by Sheraton, 4th floor, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

&More by Sheraton, 4th floor, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort Date: Thursday, 5 June 2025 | 5 PM to 11 PM

Line-up Entertainment:

At Beachwalk Shopping Mall Entrance:

Rua Nada: 5 to 6 PM

Rieeana 6 to 7 PM

Live at &More by Sheraton:

DJ QQs: 5 to 6 PM

DJ Notto: 6 to 7 PM

DJ Yolla: 7 to 8 PM

DJ Nanny: 8 to 9 PM

DJ Toonz: 9 to 10 PM

DJ Hannah X: 10 to 11 PM

DJ Daniel: 11 PM to 12 AM

Follow @sheratonkuta and @andmorebysheratonbali for updates, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and full DJ line-up reveals.

Let the music take over — see you at Sunset Garden Festival.