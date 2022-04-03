Yacht Engine Dies, Australians Stranded Near Teor Island

A joint search and rescue team has succeeded in evacuating a yacht carrying two foreigners from Australia around the waters of Teor Island, Eastern Seram Regency, Maluku at around 1:46am Maluku time/WITA.

“The two passengers on this small ship are Smith Warren Ashley, 63, and his partner Mrakas Chrisropher, 61,” said Head of the Search and Rescue Office of the Ambon National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), Mustari in Ambon on Saturday 2nd April 2022.

The yacht used by the Australians was reported to have experienced an engine failure and was stranded in the waters of Teor Island. According to Mustari, the Australians departed from Sorong, West Papua on 29th March at around 8:46am Papua time/WITA and headed for Australia.

“Initially, we received information from a professional guide named Ponsiwus Mesak Rahwarin at 4:32pm,” he added.

Receiving this information, the joint Search and Rescue team moved from the Tual pier to the scene using KN SAR Abhimanyu. Arriving at the scene of the incident, the two Australians and the ship they were on were successfully evacuated and brought to Tual Port.