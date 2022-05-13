Bali Skies Soon Filled with Dozens of Skydiving Athletes

Dozens of skydiving athletes from around the world will parachute on the Island of the Gods in Bali for the International Boogie 2022, themed “Jump in Paradise”.

Bali International Boogie 2022 is a non-competitive skydiving activity on an international scale in which foreign skydivers with a minimum of intermediate to professional qualifications participate.

According to the Head of the Indonesian Aero Sport Federation of Bali (FASI), Putu Sucahyadi, there are already 20 registered participants coming from:

The United States

Australia

The Netherlands

Chile

Germany

Kuwait

Egypt

France

Qatar

Russia

Seychelles

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

The United Kingdom

And many more.

“The target of Jump in Paradise is to attract participants from abroad, where so far 20 of the 60 people have registered,” he said during a press conference at the Bali Provincial Tourism Office on Thursday 12th May 2022.

This year, the Bali International Boogie will take place from 20 to 27th June with Mesari Beach, Seminyak, Badung as the designated landing site.

Sucahyadi said that the Bali International Boogie 2022 has various purposes. The first is to raise the tourism sector of Bali through sport tourism, and the second is to increase foreign tourist visits to Bali as one of the main destinations for special-interest sports in Indonesia.

“This event also introduces skydiving to be developed into special-interest tourism in Bali, just like paragliding that has been held in several regions in Indonesia,” he said.

Sucahyadi hopes that the Bali International Boogie 2022 will introduce Indonesian tourism destinations through the publication of international-scale activities carried out by parachuting participants.