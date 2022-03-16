F1 Circuit in Bintan Construction Beginning 17th  March

Chairman of the Indonesian Motor Association (IMI) Bambang Soesatyo said that the groundbreaking for the construction of the F1 International Circuit in Lagoi Bintan, Riau Islands Province will begin on 17th March 2022.

The Central IMI targets the Bintan F1 International Circuit to be the grandest circuit in Western Indonesia.

Currently, the research team is finalising the detailed engineering design (DED) related to technical soil and natural conditions where the Bintan F1 International Circuit will be built.

“DED Bintan F1 International Circuit matches the concept of the Circuit in Mandalika which emphasises natural scenery. The Bintan F1 International Circuit is designed to offer beautiful Bintan sea views,” said Soesatyo in his statement released on Monday 14th March 2022.

When receiving the Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad and General Manager of PT Bintan Resort Cakrawala Abdul Wahab, Soesatyo said that the Bintan F1 International Circuit would be used to hold various world automotive events. These would include sports car racing, MotoGP motorcycle racing, and Formula 1.

“The construction of the Bintan F1 International Circuit will have a major impact on economic growth and local revenue for the Bintan region. As many local and foreign tourists enter from Singapore, Malaysia and other countries, it will also support automotive sports tourism in western Indonesia,” said Soesatyo.

To build the Bintan F1 International Circuit, an area of ​​75 to 100 hectares has been prepared. The construction of the circuit has been through the study of a team of consultants from England who have designed many motorsport arenas in various countries around the world.

“At least there are two land areas that have been prepared, namely adjacent to the Lagoi Bay lake, and behind a long sand beach with panoramic views of the sea. The Bintan F1 International Circuit will be equipped with stands and beautified with Bintan’s natural beauty,” he concluded.