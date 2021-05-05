Mudik Goers Face Queues at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

At 5am, Wednesday 5th May, queues at the first checkpoint of Soekarno-Hatta Airport terminal two stretched back tens of metres.

Officers on the ground managed to break up the densely packed crowds. Queues were inevitable because there were only five check point counters at gate two. Meanwhile, the number of passengers far exceeded their capabilities.

“Passengers using Citilink airlines can go to gate five. Batik Air and Lion Air passengers can use gate three,” said the officer in the queue.

It appears that, of the five available check point counters, only three were opened. The three officers at the counter looked relaxed while serving passengers.

The counters at the airport act as an initial check point where prospective passengers are asked to show their negative COVID-19 test results before proceeding to check in.

The policy of tightening travel restriction around homecoming was implemented two weeks before and a week after the homecoming ban period. Namely, cover 22nd April-5th May 2021 and 18-24th May 2021.

The total homecoming ban will be enforced from 6-17th May. This rule is contained in circular number 13 of 2021 concerning the elimination of Eid Al-Fitr homecoming and efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 during Ramadaan 1442 Hijriah. The policy is aimed at preventing a second wave of infection such as that which has been seen in India in recent weeks. photo courtesy bisnis.com