July Festivities in Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

From the special guest chef collaboration at OKU to a school holiday package, here are the five latest offers from Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta that you don’t want to miss out in July!

School holiday room package

Create meaningful memories and make the most of your fun-mily staycation at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. Pamper your loved ones and enjoy 12 percent off your stay along with kids’ amenities and a welcome gift on your unforgettable holiday. Inclusive of daily breakfast for two adults and two children under 12 years old.

The stay period is from 18th June to 10th July 2022. Dial 021 2358 3800 to book your room.

French food in Japan with Chef Stephane Simond

Embark on a culinary journey at OKU as you immerse yourself in a mind-blowing combination of rich French cuisine and Asian comfort taste, created by Chef Stephane Simond from Folie Bali. Chef Stephane Simond’s style is influenced by his upbringing and experiences. He has cooked for Michelin-starred restaurants, a Formula 1 globe-trotting Michelin team, a resort in the West French Indies, and an award-winning French restaurant in Jakarta, as well as leading the kitchen at Bali’s five-star resort. With Chef Kunihiro Moroi, Chef Stephane will be bringing to OKU the rich and flavourful roots of French cuisine, integrating two grand food cultures, not West nor East, but incorporating something in between.

This offer is available from 15-17th July for lunch and dinner with the price starting from Rp850,000++ per person. Dial 021 2358 3800 or WhatsApp at 0817 0070 059 to reserve your table.

Weekend special Chinese cuisine at Signatures

To make your weekend more perfect, indulge in a special selection of Chinese cuisine featuring braised pork knuckle, roasted duck, roasted chicken, BBQ pork belly, chicken char siew, homemade lamian noodles and many other Chinese favourites. Located in the heart of the city of Jakarta, Signatures is the ideal place for an unforgettable celebration of Jakarta’s anniversary for brunch and dinner.

Available throughout July, this offer is priced at Rp598,000++ per person.

Sweet or savoury waffles at Kempi Deli

Whether you’re a sweet or savoury person, you’re bound to enjoy Kempi Deli’s crispy and fluffy waffles, which don’t have to be isolated for breakfast only. Featuring a savoury potato waffle with fried breaded chicken and a sweet Belgian Beng-Beng waffle with vanilla ice cream, these are priced at Rp120,000++.

Ladies’ day out at Paulaner Jakarta

A special treat for all the special ladies. Buy one get one free for all food and beverage items only for the ladies. Relax and unwind at the best beer house in town, located in the heart of Jakarta, as you step away from the city’s traffic for a moment to enjoy traditional Bavarian food and German beer at Paulaner Bräuhaus Jakarta! Ladies can enjoy this offer from 4th-31st July, every Monday from 11:30am-10pm.