Timeless Festive Celebrations at The Laguna a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Bali

Share extraordinary moments with your loved ones and indulge in the memorable nuances of this festive season from Christmas to the New Year at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Bali.

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS

A Nostalgic Christmas Degustation Menu

Against a majestic backdrop of the Indian Ocean, enjoy exceptional culinary treats at the beachfront Arwana Restaurant on 24-25th December between 6 and 10pm. Share the excitement with your loved ones as our meticulous culinary team presents a thoughtfully selected four-course Christmas menu. Be entertained by the presence of Santa Claus and friendly elves, Trio Live Band’s enchanting performance, and end on a high note with a decadent Christmas dessert served with coffee or tea.

Prices:

Rp600,000++ per person; inclusive of a welcome glass of festive bubbles, free-flow soft drinks, juices, ice teas, coffee and tea.

Rp300,000++ per child (aged 12-18 years old); inclusive of free-flow juices, ice teas and soft drinks.

Children below 12 dine free

Christmas Global Explorer Brunch

Pack your bags as Santa invites you to the Christmas Global Explorer Brunch this Christmas day from 12-3pm. Enjoy this fun, festive travel-themed brunch that will take you on a culinary journey around the world. Be immersed with the spirit of the season while listening to chilled out tunes from the saxophonist and DJ. Little explorers can enjoy an exciting treasure hunt, face painting, and will be endlessly entertained by Santa Claus, the friendly elves, and a clown balloon maker.

Prices:

Rp700,000++ per person; inclusive of free-flow soft drinks, juices, ice teas, coffee and tea

Rp800,000++ per person; inclusive of free-flow local & international beers, soft drinks, juices, ice teas, coffee and tea

Rp1,050,000++ per person; inclusive of free-flow house sparkling, white and red wines, cocktails, local and international beers

Curated Festive Hampers

Create an indelible holiday experience this year with an extraordinary Christmas selection of holiday indulgences. Send your holiday season’s greetings to friends and family with homemade Christmas stollen, homemade panettone sweet bread, cinnamon stars, assorted festive cookies and macarons, as well as snowman and Santa Claus marzipan by the resort’s award-winning Pastry Chef Ridwan.

The Curated Festive Hampers are available from 1st December 2021 to 7th January 2022:

Essential festive hamper at Rp688,000++

Distinctive festive hamper at Rp888,000++

Distinctive festive hamper with a bottle of Grand Albarda Malbec at Rp1,288,000++

EMBRACE NEW BEGINNINGS

Usher in 2022 with exceptional indulgences.

A Start of the Celebration

At Arwana Restaurant on New Year’s Eve from 7pm to midnight, experience a feast for the senses with a six-course gala celebration dinner featuring butterfish, Lombok oysters, Bali lobster tail, premium Australian beef tenderloin, local artisanal cheeses, and artisan chocolate parfait. Rejoice in style to the sounds of the Trio Live Band.

Prices:

Rp900,000++ per person; inclusive of a welcome glass of festive bubbles, free-flow drinks, juices, ice teas, coffee and tea

Rp450,000++ per child (aged 12 – 18 years old); inclusive of free-flow juices, ice teas and soft drinks

Children below 12 dine free

Intimate Festive Island Dinner

It’s time to celebrate most intimately and make this a memorable holiday with a majestic ocean backdrop on a pristine stretch of private beach. Delight with a three- or five-course exquisite dinner under the Balinese moonlight. Packages start at Rp1,750,000++ per couple. One day prior reservation is essential and the black-out date is on 31st December.

Festive In-Villa BBQ Celebration

Enjoy the festivities with your loved ones in the comfort of your villa from 20th December 2021 to 7th January 2022. Savour the smoky, grilled selection of premium meats and island-fresh seafood cooked by our skilled chef for Rp1 million++ per person. At least one day prior to reservation is essential. Available weather permitting.

Russian Orthodox Christmas Dinner

Celebrate a distinctive Orthodox Christmas among family and friends with extraordinary gastronomic experiences at Arwana Restaurant on 7th January 2022 at 6-10pm. Savour sumptuous à la carte delicacies with exciting pass around and live stations featuring Christmas favourites.

Prices:

Rp400,000++ per person; inclusive of free-flow soft drinks, juices, ice teas, coffee and tea.

Rp500,000++ per person; inclusive of free-flow local and international beers, soft drinks, juices, ice teas, coffee and tea

Rp650,000++ per person; inclusive of free-slow house sparkling, white and red wines, cocktails, local and international beers

In-Villa Couple Retreat by Lagoon Spa

Indulge in an intimate rejuvenating journey and unwind with your loved one in this romantic experience in the comfort of your villa. Surrender to an authentic Balinese massage side-by-side followed by a traditional scrub and finish with a reviving foot massage. Priced at Rp2 million nett per couple for 120 minutes, Marriott Bonvoy discounts are applicable. Limited seating is available hence advance booking is required.